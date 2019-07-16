PULASKI — After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Pulaski Yankees’ pitching crew shut out the Bristol Pirates the rest of the way and Saul Torres and Nelson Alvarez both had home runs as the Yankees beat the Pirates 3-2 on Tuesday night at Calfee Park. It capped the Yankees’ second series sweep of the season, and was their first in a four-game series.
The Pirates jumped in front in the top of the first on a run scoring single by Aaron Shackleford and an RBI double by Ernny Ordonez.
In the second inning, with two outs, Alvarez hit the first pitch over the center field wall for a solo homer to cut Bristol’s lead to a run.
Pulaski took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when, again with two outs, Chad Bell reached first on an error and Saul Torres launched a 2-2 pitch over the left center field fence for a two-run homer.
Nelvin Correa earned his third win against no losses throwing six innings, allowing two runs off of five hits, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Ryan Anderson threw two hitless shutout innings in relief, striking out three and walking one.
After giving up a lead-off double and putting the tying run on second in the ninth, Derek “Cowboy” Craft retired the next three batters in order, striking out two, to pick up his third save of the season.
Over the four-game set, Pulaski outscored Bristol 23-10.
The Yankees will hit the road on Wednesday for the start of a three-game series with the Danville Braves with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.