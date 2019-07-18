DANVILLE — Ryder Green hit his team leading fifth and sixth home runs as the Pulaski Yankees went yard five times in topping the Danville Braves 8-4 Thursday night for their eighth straight win.
Nelson B. Alvarez started the scoring with a two-out solo homer in the second.
Green led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field to put the Yanks up 2-0.
Madison Santos hit a solo homer in the fifth and, after a Green walk, Saul Torres launched a two-run dinger. Gustavo Campero walked and moved to third on a throwing error on his steal attempt and scored on an Alvarez sacrifice fly to put the Yankees up 6-3 in the sixth.
Pulaski added a run in the eighth on Green’s second homer of the night and another in the ninth on a run scoring groundout by Roberto Chirinos.
Jhonatan Munoz picked up the win throwing six innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Nelson L. Alvarez gave up two runs in one inning of work and Jackson Bertsch, after retiring the Braves in order in the eighth, gave up a run before striking out the side in the ninth.
The Yankees will vie for their second straight series sweep and third for the season when the two teams meet in the series finale Friday at 6:30 p.m.