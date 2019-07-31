PULASKI — After a 30-minute delay due to lightning, the Pulaski Yankees bolted to an early lead and struck the Danville Braves with an 8-0 win Wednesday night at Calfee Park in front of 2,600 electrified fans.
Anthony Volpe led off the first with a single, stole second and scored on Ryder Green’s single.
Chad Bell then hit a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field wall for a two-run homer.
In the second inning, back-to-back singles by Jake Pries and Borinquen Mendez and a wild pitch placed runners on second and third. A sacrifice fly by Volpe and a second wild pitch put Pulaski up 5-0 .
Doubles by Bell and Gustavo Campero added a Pulaski run in the third.
The Yankees continued to roll with RBI doubles by Volpe and Green in the sixth for their final tally.
Jhonatan Munoz picked up his fourth win for the Yankees, throwing six innings, giving up one hit with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Elvis Peguero and Tyler Johnson split the final three innings to complete the shutout.
Pulaski roughed up three Danville pitchers with 13 hits on the night.
Bell and Campero both went 3 for 4, with Bell driving in a pair of runs and scoring two and Campero adding an RBI.
ON DECK: The two teams meet in the series finale Thursday with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.