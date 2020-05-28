When World Team Tennis decided to hold its 2020 season at just one site because of the coronavirus pandemic, it considered everything from a Las Vegas casino to a Florida arena.
But only one location promised that fans could come to the matches: The Greenbrier.
That was a big factor behind World Team Tennis' announcement Tuesday that the West Virginia resort would host the upcoming season.
"Being able to bring fans back, have a little bit of that energy for the players in the stadium, eventually made that [Greenbrier] decision easy for us," World Team Tennis chief executive officer Carols Silva said Wednesday from The Greenbrier on a Zoom call with reporters.
World Team Tennis is a co-ed, pro league featuring nine teams of both ATP and WTA players. Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Sam Querrey and the stellar doubles duo of Bob and Mike Bryan are among those who will play at the Greenbrier from July 12-Aug. 2. At least three matches will be held per day.
Some sports, such as NASCAR and the UFC, have returned to action without fans. But World Team Tennis was seeking a site that would permit fans.
"We thought that a couple of states might allow … a small set of fans, but we didn't know," Silva said. "In the end, The Greenbrier was the only one that did allow fans. … The governor of the state [Jim Justice] and certainly everyone here at the resort felt like that was possible."
The Greenbrier has a 2,500-seat outdoor stadium, but for social-distancing reasons no more than 500 fans (20% of the capacity) will be allowed to attend a match.
"That 20% level felt … safe," Silva said. "We were there at the stadium [Tuesday] understanding how we would do that physically with the rows and how we would rope them off.
"If you're a family of four living together and you're coming, … you can sit together. … But obviously there will be another family that you don't know, and that family will be at least 6 feet away. … We'll be working with security and the ushers to work through that as people come in, and also how they enter the arena."
The Greenbrier reopened to guests last week, with temperature checks for employees; social distancing for customers inside its restaurants; and workers sanitizing door handles, light switches and other high-touch areas.
"When we got here [Monday], we had a temperature check coming in, in our car, with the security guards," Silva said. "All of the [Greenbrier] staff here … are wearing masks. … The restaurants here at The Greenbrier, they're opening up at 50%."
World Team Tennis is still working on COVID-19 testing procedures for players.
"We have come up with a basic set of guidelines, and that included testing on the way in and daily temperature checks," Silva said. "We are now meeting with West Virginia to now finalize what those guidelines will be."
Once players report to The Greenbrier, they will have to stay for the duration of the season. They will not be allowed to leave for visits home and return.
In past years, World Team Tennis matches were held on the teams' home courts, in cities such as New York, Washington, San Diego and Las Vegas. But World Team Tennis did not want players traveling from city to city this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So the league announced early this month that it would pick one site for the 2020 season.
Silva said Wednesday that in addition to The Greenbrier, the league considered such locations as The Club at LaCosta in California; The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas; a venue in Austin, Texas; and the arena in Jacksonville, Florida, that the UFC recently used.
In addition to The Greenbrier being willing to have spectators, World Team Tennis also liked the fact that the resort not only has a tennis stadium but also hotel rooms for players, WTT staff and television personnel.
"Being able to keep everyone together, being able to walk in the same environment throughout the whole three weeks was another important piece that The Greenbrier also had a checkmark on," Silva said. "A few other places did [too]."
World Team Tennis also liked the fact that West Virginia had fewer cases of COVID-19 than other states it was eyeing. West Virginia entered Thursday with fewer than 2,000 cases.
The ATP and WTA seasons came to a halt in March and will be suspended through at least the end of July.
So Silva expects to add some big names to his roster in the coming weeks, with Naomi Osaka and John Isner among the possibilities.
"With everything shut down, … nearly every player in the world has now called," Silva said. "All of them were also waiting for us to make the city decision.
"Players want to get back on the court. … They're all excited to come back and probably work themselves back into shape."
There will be 63 regular-season matches, plus the playoffs. A few matches will air on CBS, with the rest on CBS Sports Network, the Tennis Channel and the ESPN Plus streaming service.
The Greenbrier is adding an indoor court so matches can take place even if it rains.
