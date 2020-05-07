Pro bass fisherman John Crews ranks adaptability among his strong suits.
The Salem angler proved it yet again in the first event of the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series, finishing runner-up at St. John’s River in Palataka, Florida, in a February tournament that was postponed two days in a row because of high winds.
“It was really awkward and weird,” Crews said. “I think that benefited me, because you really had to do a lot of adjustments in that event to just be able to pick up and do some other stuff and keep catching ’em. I know a lot of guys got screwed with the change in the weather and the water dropping and stuff like that.”
They hadn’t seen anything yet, of course.
Along came the coronavirus pandemic, which knocked the whole sports universe out of alignment, including professional bass fishing.
B.A.S.S. officials announced on Thursday that the Elite Series will return June 10-13 at Alabama’s Lake Eufaula — the first of eight tournaments planned.
“After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akins said in a news release. “And we know fans are ready to see big bass being weighed in again.”
Crews is eager to give them some more hefty ones to toss on the scale. His six-place finish at the Bassmaster Classic in early March was his best performance in 12 trips to the sport’s signature event. Coupled with his effort at St. John’s River, this earned him his second straight payday of more than $20,000.
“So far, so good,” Crews said of his season.
Elite Series anglers such as Crews have been updated weekly on the rescheduling possibilities since the pandemic began. Outside of a lack of tournament fishing, Crews’ life hasn’t changed much. He’s been working daily at his Missile Baits offices in Salem, even though the lure shop has been closed to the public.
His stepson, former Salem High School star quarterback Noah Beckley, just started an internship there this week after finishing his online courses at Bridgewater College for the semester.
Crews, who has more than $1.3 million in career winnings on the Elite Series, said the revised schedule this season excites him.
“I’ve been doing it for 20 years,” he said. “It keeps it new. It keeps it fresh. We’re going to some of these places in the fall like Santee Cooper [Oct. 8-11] and Lake Chickamauga [Oct. 16-19], which are really, really good lakes. Those times of the year can be a little tougher than this time of year, but they’re still great lakes, so it’ll be fun just to have a different perspective on some good lakes.”
Crews has fished the first stop, Lake Eufaula, multiple times since the Elite Series last visited it in 2006. He’s also looking forward to seeing the sport’s full spotlight fall on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas, in the season’s final event Nov. 5-8.
“The COVID situation has really thrown everybody off of their schedule,” Crews said. “That, I think, is actually going to benefit me, because I just kind of go with the flow.”
