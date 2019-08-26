PULASKI — One day after clinching the East division regular-season title, the Pulaski Yankees fell victim to a five-hitter in a 6-2 loss to the Princeton Rays.
Princeton’s Aldenis Sanchez scored on Jake Guenther’s groundout in the first and Luis Leon hit a two-run homer in the third and the Rays led 3-0.
Run scoring singles in the fourth and fifth put Princeton up 5-0.
Pulaski registered its first hits of the game in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Ryder Green and Jake Farrell. Chad Bell followed with an RBI single to put two runs on the board.
A run-scoring double by Gionti Turner in the eighth put the Rays back up by 4.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the series will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with the finale being played Wednesday at Princeton.
