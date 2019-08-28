PRINCETON, W.Va. — The Pulaski Yankees fell victim to a pair of two-run homers, 15 hits and struck out 15 times in a 10-3 loss to the Princeton Rays in the regular season finale at Hunnicutt Field.
A two-run homer by Luis Leon and an RBI single by Gionti Turner put the Rays up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
In the third, Luis Santos led off the inning with a walk and Robert Javier hit the first pitch over the left center field wall to bring the Yankees within a run at 3-2.
Pulaski’s Gustavo Campero and Jake Farrell led off the fourth with singles. After Jake Pries struck out, the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Jake Pries then struck out and Santos flew out to left and the Yankees came away empty-handed.
The Rays added to their lead on a two-run homer by Daiwer Castellanos in the fourth.
Pulaski picked up a run in the sixth when Jesus Bastidas led off the inning with an infield hit, followed by a Campero double, then scored on Farrell’s sacrifice fly to make the score 5-3. Campero was picked off at second and Jose Martinez grounded out, ending the inning.
A two-run triple by Angelo Armenta, who scored on a groundout, made the score 8-3 in the sixth.
Princeton added a run in the seventh and one in the eighth .
Rays starter Stanly Sabino had a career 11 strikeouts in five innings.
ON DECK: The Yankees are off Thursday and travel to Burlington for the first game of the best-of-three series in the divisional playoffs Friday at 6:30 p.m. They will return home on Saturday for game two and also game three, if necessary.
In the West Division, Johnson City won the regular season title and will travel to Bristol for the first game of the division playoffs Friday.
NOTE: Pulaski announced it has broken the Appalachian League single-season home attendance record for the second straight year. The Yankees drew 95,897 fans to Calfee Park in the regular season, eclipsing last year’s total of 91,226.
Pulaski also broke the franchise’s single-season home attendance record for the fifth straight year.
