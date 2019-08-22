BRISTOL — Three Bristol Pirates pitchers handcuffed the Pulaski Yankees batters Thursday night, scattering six hits, as the Pirates scored two runs off of three hits in a 2-1 win .
The Pirates got on top early when Jesus Valdez hit a two-out home run in the first.
The Yankees answered in the second when with two outs Robert Javier doubled and scored on a Borinquen Mendez single.
The Pirates regained the lead when Valdez, aided by a Renso Mejia wild pitch moving him to third, scored on a groundout by Josh Bissonette in the sixth.
Bristol’s Samson Abernathy retired the side in the ninth inning to preserve the win and gain the save.
Mejia was saddled with the loss, giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Chad Bell had two of the Yankees’ six hits.
ON DECK: The Yankees open a three-game series with division title implications at the second-place Burlington Royals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Pulaski leads the East Division by 3 ½ games with six to play. At press time, Burlington was leading Danville 2-0 in the second inning of a rain-delayed game.