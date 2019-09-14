WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Any PGA Tour golf fan who didn’t know Joaquin Niemann before Saturday may know him now.
Niemann, a 20-year-old native of Chile who was the world’s top-ranked amateur before making professional golf’s major league, added a third-round 2-under-par 68 to his week’s work and takes a two-shot lead on three players into Sunday’s final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The 152-pound Niemann is looking forward to having a shot at winning his first PGA Tour title and first ever by a Chilean.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Niemann, who got into position with a 62 on Friday. “I just need to be patient and keep the emotions down and enjoy [Sunday] and have a really good round
.”
Niemann, who has fired 63 three times in his short big-league tenure, said he expects to have a few butterflies when he tees it up Sunday in the final group with unknown Richy Werenski of Florida.
Nate Lashley, a Nebraska native who won the tour’s Rocket Mortgage title seven weeks ago in Detroit and will be seeking his second PGA Tour victory in his past eight starts, will play with first-round leader Robby Shelton of Alabama in the next-to-last group.
“Being in the final group [Saturday] I got a little nervous the first couple holes,” Niemann said. “But, yeah, I mean, like during the round I start playing a lot better.
“I think I kind of like get that mindset of being on the last group [Saturday]. I think [Sunday] it’s going to be a lot better.”
Lashley closed in on the leaders late with an eagle-3 at the par-5 17th hole. He dropped a shot when he three-putted the 18th.
Being a recent winner, Lashley comes in riding a hot hand.
“My mentality is I’m definitely a lot more relaxed,” Lashley said. “I’m just playing. Just trying to take that experience, the way I played in Detroit. I just kind of kept to myself that week and really just focused and tried to block everything else out.”
One day after tying the PGA Tour record for most consecutive birdies with nine in a row en route to the 11th sub-60 round in the circuit’s history, Kevin Chappell came back to earth with a thud, making only a single birdie en route to a 73.
Former Virginia Tech standout Johnson Wagner (71) and ex-Virginia golfer Denny McCarthy (73) both dropped in the standings. McCarthy sits tied for 52nd, and Wagner is tied for 59th.
Griffin slips on leaderboard
Talk about an ominous tip on how Lanto Griffin’s day would go .
Seconds after he parked his tournament courtesy ride — a humongous red Ford pickup — in a parking lot near The Greenbrier Resort swimming pool around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the vehicle’s alarm system suddenly began to blare loudly.
“That truck is weird,” Griffin cracked .
“When you turn the brights on they turn off, and I must have hit the panic button. Then I kept hitting the lock and unlock and putting the key in and nothing works.
“I had to hit the panic button again for it to stop,” Griffin said with a laugh.
The situation mirrored Griffin’s day.
Coming off his opening round 64 and a second-round 68, Griffin entered Saturday tied for 12th in the field. But he couldn’t make much happen on the Old White course 24 hours later, making only one birdie to go with one bogey on the way to an even-par 70.
“The breaks I got the first day they weren’t there today,” said Griffin, who fell to a tie for 16th and finished his round just minutes before a fog horn was sounded at 5:11 p.m. for what would be a 49-minute weather delay.
“The putts didn’t fall. I bet three or four times I would just barely get on the top of the ridge and it came back down. Instead of having 12 to 15 feet, I had 30 feet.
“My goal was to try and give myself a lot of 8 to 15- to 20-footers because I knew I was going to make some. But I kept leaving them to 30 feet. And 30 to 40-footers out here, you can’t get too aggressive because the greens are fast and the pins were tough. It played much tougher today than Friday.”
Griffin enters Sunday’s final round seven shots behind Niemann, who leads the field at 15-under 195.
“The swing felt better today. I felt more comfortable, I wasn’t nervous at all,” Griffin said. “My wedges weren’t getting close enough, I couldn’t get on the right level on the greens.
“But shooting even par ... I could have shot 73 or 74 easy the way the day went.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.