PEORIA, Ill. — Ryan Cusin scored with the goalie pulled late in the third period and former Rail Yard Dawg Zach Nieminen scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Rivermen the 3-2 shootout victory at Carver Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Roanoke drew first blood late in the first period when Marcus Ortiz stuffed a bouncing puck past Peoria goalie Eric Levine after Matt Beer picked off a clearing attempt and launched a shot that bounced off bodies in the slot. Nieminen leveled the score early in the second when he took the puck from the faceoff circle behind the net to the opposite faceoff circle and fired home a shot past a screened Henry Dill. Jeff Jones, who scored with an extra attacker to force overtime for Roanoke on Saturday evening at Quad City, gave the Dawgs a 2-1 lead on a two-man advantage, converting a tape-to-tape pass from Kyle Wagner on the back door.
Roanoke held the lead until less than two minutes left in the third period when the Rivermen pulled Levine for the extra attacker.
Cusin controlled a puck along the boards and fired a wrister from the faceoff dot that snuck under Dill’s pads after working past multiple screens.
C.J. Stubbs scored first in the shootout’s third round, but Nieminen countered in the fourth round before being sent out again in the sixth round to net the eventual game-winner.
Dill made 22 saves in the game while Levine was credited 24 saves.
The game had an opposite ending to regulation in Saturday night’s game, where Jones scored with the goalie pulled for Roanoke to force overtime, when Quad City’s Connor Fries scored to claim the 5-4 win in the extra frame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.