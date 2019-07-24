RICHMOND — Once taken for granted, the era of NFL training camps being free and open to fans is no longer a sure thing.
A handful of league teams have pulled back on access in recent years, which could alter what has been long one of the league’s most fan-friendly events.
The Philadelphia Eagles took things a step further this year — they will have just one practice open to fans, and admission will require a $10 donation to charity.
Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said his team won’t follow suit.
“The NFL has always had open training camps, and we like it,” Allen said. “A lot of people can’t afford to come to NFL games, and this gives great access to people to see our players up close and personal.
“We’ll keep our practices open.”
The NFL has relaxed its training camp rules in recent years. A rule change two years ago allowed teams to charge for admission, and teams are increasingly opting to hold their camps at lavish home facilities, many of which have not been designed to allow spectator access.
NBC Sports reported that seven teams will open fewer than 10 practices to the public this year — the Bears, Bills, Eagles, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Raiders, Rams, Titans and Texans. The Raiders will have no open practices.
The Seattle Seahawks open their practices but charge a $10 transportation fee — there is no on-site parking, so fans must be shuttled from a nearby mall.
These teams’ moves could create a domino effect — teams that want to open their training camp to fans may feel that it creates a competitive disadvantage to do so.
All training camp practices by all teams must remain fully open to media members, so teams aren’t able to go fully behind a veil of secrecy, but open training camps have long been one of the few free events the NFL offers its fans.
“It’s like spring training,” Allen said. “It’s a special time for the players to feel the vibe of the fans while they’re working.”
Along with the Redskins, one other notable exception to the trend is the Dallas Cowboys, who continue to hold their training camp in Oxnard, Calif., and welcome fans’ and media attention.
The Cowboys are also contractually required to hold a series of open practices when they return home to their new facility in Frisco, Texas. All told, they will hold more open practices than any other NFL team this year.
If the Redskins were to leave Richmond after the contract ends in 2020, their Ashburn facility is able to hold thousands of fans, though the fields that the team used to use for parking have been gradually sold and turned into data centers in recent years with Loudoun County’s urban development.
Washington has invited its “gold” season-ticket holders to view minicamp and OTA practices in recent years, a sign the Redskins are interested in creating access for fans regardless of how the league shifts.