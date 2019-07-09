If there was a point in the Dream Big Basketball Camp when it seemed that host Troy Daniels was distracted, he had ample reason.
It was during his second day at the camp he sponsors in Roanoke that Daniels took a call from Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and recent acquisition Anthony Davis.
“From the little bit I had heard, they were trying to get me last year, either by trade or buyout,” said Daniels, 27. “They were looking for an elite shooter that they could add to the team.”
As a career 40% 3-point shooter, Daniels, a 6-foot-4 guard, met that description.
“It’s great to be wanted in the NBA,” he said.
The Lakers will be the sixth NBA team for Daniels, who was a star player at William Fleming High School and at VCU.
L.A.’s pursuit of Daniels followed the acquisition of Davis, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and a six-time all-star for the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans traded Davis to the Lakers prior to the NBA Draft in exchange for multiple future No. 1 picks and three players.
“We’d bumped into each other a few times,” Daniels said of his relationship with Davis. “I didn’t know Rob Pelinka. I knew of him but he knew more about me than I did of him.”
From what Daniels could tell, Oklahoma City and Golden State also had expressed interest.
“Neither team made an offer,” he said. “Honestly, I think I could have waited and gotten a little bit more money.
“Playing on this stage is an unbelievable opportunity.”
Daniels’ salary will be $2.1 million, based on information that agent Mark Bartelstein made available to the Athletic website.
Daniels said he had not spoken to Lakers star Lebron James, a three-time NBA champion, but they have corresponded via text.
“I just got done working out; I’ve been working out four times a week,” said Daniels, who makes his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he spent parts of two seasons from 2014-16.
“I’m headed out to LA this weekend to get situated, do my physical and go through all the logistics to make this move official. I definitely have a spot on the team.”
Daniels is aware of the Lakers’ history going back to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, teammates who were front and center as Los Angeles won three consecutive NBA titles.
“I’d like to think of it as America’s team,” Daniels said.
In recent days, the other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, made noise of its own by signing free agent Kawhi Leonard, named NBA Finals MVP after leading Toronto to the NBA championship.
The Clippers, who share the Staples Center as their home floor with the Lakers, also added six-time NBA All-Star Paul George in a trade with Oklahoma City.
“I love rivalries,” Daniels said. “I’ve been involved in rivalries since I was in middle school in Roanoke. Not only are we in the same city; we’ll be playing in the same arena as well. There’s a lot to look forward to.”