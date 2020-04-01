There might not be a single NHRA competitor who wants to get back on the track more than Christiansburg’s Matt Hagan.
It’s not that he’s bored, exactly. With his sport temporarily shut down and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order in effect, Hagan has plenty of work to occupy him on his 2,700-acre cattle farm and 100-acre hemp farm in the New River Valley. Spending extra time with his wife, Rachel, and four children is a rare gift for the 37-year-old driver this time of year, too.
But his Funny Car team had something special going in 2020. Hagan knows it. And he can’t wait for the opportunity to get back out there and prove it.
“We have some new stuff that I feel like gives us a competitive advantage over the field right now, some technology we have that no one else has,” Hagan said by phone this week. “We’re just trying to keep that under the cover as much as we can. The car is just running so good and so easy, and the drivability is so great on it.”
Hagan, a two-time Funny Car champion, was the fastest qualifier in each of this season’s first two events. The race results had yet to match the car’s capabilities, however, as both he and crew chief Dickie Venables were still adjusting to having so much speed.
In the most recent race in Arizona on Feb. 21-23, Hagan was on his way to running the low elapsed time of the event in the first elimination round before clipping the last timing block with his car. That disqualified him and gave the victory to 16th-seeded Jeff Diehl, who hadn’t won in five previous career matchups with Hagan.
“It’s disheartening,” said Hagan, adding that he hadn’t made an error like that in more than a decade. “It just scraped the cone; I didn’t even knock the cone over or anything like that. I didn’t even know if I’d hit it or not. I got out and was like, ‘Are we good? Are we not good?’
“It’s super disheartening to lose a round like that. As a professional driver, I should kind of know who I’m racing. As fast as we were running, I should have probably clicked it off at half-track or something like that. But in the moment, during race day, you’re always kind of like, ‘Man, just get it to the finish line no matter what.’”
After that race, Hagan’s Don Schumacher Racing team made some adjustments to add downforce to the nose and make the car easier to control. Hagan was eager to show off that speed and handling at the next event in Gainesville, Florida, on March 12-15, but that race was postponed due to COVID-19. Hagan already was in the Sunshine State when told to go home.
NHRA officials announced last week that they have postponed all their events through at least June 12, when the series is scheduled to visit Houston. The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol — where Hagan always has his biggest following — is slated for June 19.
“This is something that you’ve got to take seriously,” Hagan said. “Being a social butterfly or whatever you may call it, it’s extremely tough, but I’m very blessed to have the farms to kind of have an outlet to get out there and just go do.
“It’s never-ending on a farm. That’s one thing about it, whether it’s my cattle farm or my hemp operation, I’ve been on a plow the last three days turning the ground over. There’s just an endless list of stuff to do.”
The demand for beef has risen during the pandemic, making Hagan’s work on the cattle farm more valuable.
“We’re just trying to send some meat to market and get a decent price for it nowadays,” he said. “In the cattle business, you split pennies to make dollars. So it’s an unfortunate situation, but people have got to eat. They’re at home and they’re bored and they’re eating more than they ever have.”
In the meantime, Hagan has been staying in touch with his team remotely and looking forward to the day he can mash the pedal on something other than his tractor.
“We’re just kind of waiting on NHRA to really say, ‘Hey, look, we’re full speed ahead,’” Hagan said. “Obviously, you have concerns. Are people are really going to come to the race? Are they OK with this when everybody says it’s good to go?
“But at the end of the day, I think so many people are going to be so relieved to be able to get out and go do. It’s going to be just one big sigh, where it all comes together and everybody’s happy to be out and about.”
