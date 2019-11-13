Thanks to a stellar late-season push, Christiansburg’s Matt Hagan has put himself in contention for a third NHRA Funny Car title this weekend.
He still has plenty of work to do, however.
Hagan enters this weekend’s final event at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, third in the Funny Car standings. He trails leader Robert Hight by 56 points and, depending on qualifying results, would need to advance at least two rounds further than Hight to win the title.
It’s a much different scenario than his championship seasons of 2011 and 2014, when he entered the finale as the points leader. This year, though, points in the finale are worth 50% more than they are normally.
“No matter the season or situation, there will always be some sort of adversity you need to overcome in order to win it,” Hagan said. “Obviously, when you go into Pomona in first, that’s a great feeling. But unless you have a huge points lead, you really can’t breathe easy until you’re standing on the stage holding the big trophy, especially now with it being points-and-a-half.
“I’m just happy we’re in the position where we’re still in the running and have a legitimate shot at coming out on top.”
Hagan has gotten there despite a rocky start to the playoffs. After the first two races in the Countdown, he was ninth in the standings.
Back-to-back victories at Texas and Las Vegas — his third and fourth wins of the year, respectively — revived his championship aspirations and placed him just 10 points behind second-place Jack Beckman.
“Winning Dallas was definitely the shot in the arm we needed,” said Hagan, an Auburn High School graduate. “If we would’ve done better from the get-go, we might be leading in the points, but ‘woulda, shoulda, coulda.’ ”
Hight is a two-time Funny Car champion who most recently won the title in 2017. Hagan finished eighth in the standings last season and is eager to earn his third crown.
“Each championship is special in its own way,” he said. “There’s so much to gain and so much emotion. It’s important for us to keep our sponsors happy, and for me, it’s important that I keep the team happy.”
TV coverage of the Auto Club NHRA Finals begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday on FS1 with “Friday Night Nitro Live.” Sunday’s coverage begins at 3 p.m. on FS1, with the finals starting at 4 p.m. on that same channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.