Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner has had an atypical assistant with him on the bench the past two games: one of the team's owners.
Jamie McGinn, an 11-year NHL veteran, has been in town the past two weeks. He's been helping out at practice and was on the bench for last Saturday's victory against Knoxville as well as Thursday night's win over Fayetteville.
“Oh, it’s huge," Bremner said. "He believes in a similar process in hockey that I do, so to have somebody with his resume and his reputation come in and be preaching the same style of hockey, the same steps, the same process, you’ve seen the buy-in from the guys all of a sudden.
"They should be already seeing it with our results, but having somebody with his resume kind of reinforce that is obviously huge.”
McGinn, 31, began his NHL playing career in 2008 with San Jose. He's also played for Colorado, Buffalo, Anaheim, Arizona and Florida.
McGinn was released by Carolina in late October after a week with the team that did not include any game action.
McGinn has majority ownership of the Roanoke franchise along with his father, Bob, and brothers Tye and Brock. He plans to be on the bench again Saturday night when the Dawgs host Knoxville and perhaps return in January.
“I think he just wants to be a very interested owner and wants to be involved, and I’m sure he’ll be around to kind of help out," Bremner said. "He’s always welcome. I’ll never stop learning, and what a great mind to be able to learn from who’s got over 600 games in the NHL. You don’t go through that that long without picking up a few things.”
