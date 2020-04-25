Antonio Gandy-Golden spoke with all 32 teams while attending the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
By the time the 2020 NFL Draft began on Thursday, the former Liberty wide receiver said just a handful, including the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, seemed to still have interest.
It turned out the football team just up the road from Lynchburg was silently part of the fray.
Gandy-Golden was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 142nd overall selection in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
“I honestly had not talked to them too much. I think it was more my agent, but they had showed interest early,” Gandy-Golden said in a conference call not long after he was selected. “I’m a local guy, technically, so I feel like I was always kind of on their radar. They reached out to me early and there was kind of a pause from there, and today they picked me up.”
Gandy-Golden, a Chicago native, is the eighth Liberty player taken in the NFL Draft and first since Walt Aikens was selected in the fourth round with the 125th pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2014.
The 6-foot-4, 223-pound wide receiver was projected to be taken as early as the third round, but was taken late in the fourth with the Redskins’ compensatory selection.
“The process was pretty easy, just chilling with some family and friends and things like that,” said Gandy-Golden, who watched the draft with his mother and younger twin brothers at his Lynchburg apartment. “But you know, it’s a long, long process. It’s kind of hard waiting so long, but I’m super excited the Redskins got me, and I’m ready to go.”
Gandy-Golden finished his illustrious career at Liberty with 240 catches for 3,814 yards and 33 touchdowns — all program records — and is the only receiver in program history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
SEC players dominate remote NFL Draft
Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL.
The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL Draft before the flow of talent slowed to a trickle. Or the conference finally began running out of top prospects.
The top four rounds are where the vast majority of pro starters are found. So beginning with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who went first overall to the Bengals, the SEC provided the mother lode. And by the time this virtual/remote/digital draft — make your own choice — was over, 63 players had come from its 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 14, tying the most in a seven-round draft, followed by Alabama with nine. Not quite a record, because the SEC had 64 selectees a year ago. But this grab bag was further proof of its place atop college football.
“I think it’s really easy to see NFL players when you watch as many players get drafted from the SEC and from that conference,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after his team grabbed Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. “But there’s great players in every conference. It’s just you don’t have to look too far to see them play against some really talented players.”
The Lions noticed. They took Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.
“The SEC, I would argue, is one of the top one or two conferences in college football. I think a lot of people say it is the best conference,” Detroit general manager Bob Quinn said.
Nearly every NFL club will have an LSU Tiger or member of the Crimson Tide on its roster by next week.
As the third day of this unusual draft concluded, it became clear that concerns about communication problems cropping up were vastly overblown. Clunky at times, poignant at others and exceptionally entertaining in spots, the draft has done what Commissioner Roger Goodell hoped.
Tampa’s mayor writes apology to Tom Brady
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — When it comes to first impressions, Tampa didn’t exactly give the best of welcomes to one of its newest and most famous residents when NFL superstar Tom Brady was ejected from a downtown park while working out. Mayor Jane Castor tried to make amends by issuing a letter of apology.
“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” the mayor wrote in a letter she posted on social media on Saturday.
“But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”
The 42-year-old quarterback, widely known as “the greatest of all time,” has six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Monday, Brady was working out at the park and spotted by staff patrol, who ordered the four-time Super Bowl MVP to leave because the park was closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In her letter, the mayor thanked Brady “for being a good sport.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.