1. Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, qb, LSU.
2. Washington, Chase Young, de, Ohio State.
3. Detroit, Jeff Okudah, cb, Ohio State.
4. N.Y. Giants, Andrew Thomas, ot, Georgia.
5. Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, qb, Alabama.
6. L.A. Chargers, Justin Herbert, qb, Oregon.
7. Carolina, Derrick Brown, dt, Auburn.
8. Arizona, Isaiah Simmons, lb, Clemson.
9. Jacksonville, CJ Henderson, cb, Florida.
10. Cleveland, Jedrick Wills Jr., ot, Alabama.
11. N.Y. Jets, Mekhi Becton, ot, Louisville.
12. Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs III, wr, Alabama.
13. Tampa Bay (from Indianapolis through San Francisco), Tristan Wirfs, ot, Iowa.
14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay), Javon Kinlaw, dt, South Carolina.
15. Denver, Jerry Jeudy, wr, Alabama.
16. Atlanta, A.J. Terrell, cb, Clemson.
17. Dallas, CeeDee Lamb, wr, Oklahoma.
18. Miami (from Pittsburgh), Austin Jackson, ot, Southern Cal.
19. Las Vegas (from Chicago), Damon Arnette, cb, Ohio State.
20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), K'Lavon Chaisson, lb, LSU.
21. Philadelphia, Jalen Reagor, wr, TCU.
22. Minnesota (from Buffalo), Justin Jefferson, wr, LSU.
23. L.A. Chargers (from New England), Kenneth Murray, lb, Oklahoma.
24. New Orleans, Cesar Ruiz, c, Michigan.
25. San Francisco (from Minnesota), Brandon Aiyuk, wr, Arizona State.
26. Green Bay (from Houston through Miami), Jordan Love, qb, Utah State.
27. Seattle, Jordyn Brooks, lb, Texas Tech.
28. Baltimore, Patrick Queen, lb, LSU.
29. Tennessee, Isaiah Wilson, ot, Georgia.
30. Miami (from Green Bay), Noah Igbinoghene, cb, Auburn.
31. Minnesota (from San Francisco), Jeff Gladney, cb, TCU.
32. Kansas City, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rb, LSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.