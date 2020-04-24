CORRECTION NFL Draft Football

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow appears from his family's home in The Plains, Ohio, after he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, qb, LSU.

2. Washington, Chase Young, de, Ohio State.

3. Detroit, Jeff Okudah, cb, Ohio State.

4. N.Y. Giants, Andrew Thomas, ot, Georgia.

5. Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, qb, Alabama.

6. L.A. Chargers, Justin Herbert, qb, Oregon.

7. Carolina, Derrick Brown, dt, Auburn.

8. Arizona, Isaiah Simmons, lb, Clemson.

9. Jacksonville, CJ Henderson, cb, Florida.

10. Cleveland, Jedrick Wills Jr., ot, Alabama.

11. N.Y. Jets, Mekhi Becton, ot, Louisville.

12. Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs III, wr, Alabama.

13. Tampa Bay (from Indianapolis through San Francisco), Tristan Wirfs, ot, Iowa.

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay), Javon Kinlaw, dt, South Carolina.

15. Denver, Jerry Jeudy, wr, Alabama.

16. Atlanta, A.J. Terrell, cb, Clemson.

17. Dallas, CeeDee Lamb, wr, Oklahoma.

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh), Austin Jackson, ot, Southern Cal.

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago), Damon Arnette, cb, Ohio State.

20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), K'Lavon Chaisson, lb, LSU.

21. Philadelphia, Jalen Reagor, wr, TCU.

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo), Justin Jefferson, wr, LSU.

23. L.A. Chargers (from New England), Kenneth Murray, lb, Oklahoma.

24. New Orleans, Cesar Ruiz, c, Michigan.

25. San Francisco (from Minnesota), Brandon Aiyuk, wr, Arizona State.

26. Green Bay (from Houston through Miami), Jordan Love, qb, Utah State.

27. Seattle, Jordyn Brooks, lb, Texas Tech.

28. Baltimore, Patrick Queen, lb, LSU.

29. Tennessee, Isaiah Wilson, ot, Georgia.

30. Miami (from Green Bay), Noah Igbinoghene, cb, Auburn.

31. Minnesota (from San Francisco), Jeff Gladney, cb, TCU.

32. Kansas City, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rb, LSU.

