FAYETTEVILLE — Newly-signed rookies Dominic Blad and Ty Kraus were instrumental to say the least as Blad tied the game in the third period and Kraus scored the game-winning goal in the ninth round of the shootout in Roanoke’s 2-1 win over Fayetteville at Crown Coliseum on Friday evening.
After a scoreless first period, Jarret Kup gave the Marksmen the lead with a power play goal with 11 seconds remaining in the second period.
Blad, who along with fellow Western New England University grad Evan Lindquist and Northland College grad Kraus were all signed to contracts on Tuesday, tied the game less than two minutes into the third period. Neither team found the back of the net the rest of regulation, forcing overtime and then the eventual shootout.
C.J. Stubbs gave Roanoke the lead in the second round but Travis Jeke countered with a goal of his own, ending the second round tied at one. After six consecutive misses by each team, Kraus beat Marksmen goalie Blake Wojtala and Dawgs’ netminder and current SPHL Player of the Week Austyn Roudebush stopped Shane Bednard to seal the win.
Roanoke out-shot Fayetteville by a 34-25 margin through three periods and the overtime, with Roudebush making 24 saves to earn the win while Wojtala made 33 saves in taking the loss.
Ice chips: Roanoke and Fayetteville will lock horns again Saturday at 6 p.m. at Crown Coliseum in the second of a seven-game road stretch that will prove crucial for the Dawgs as one of the bottom four teams in the league, which are all separated by one standings point.
