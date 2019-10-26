MARTINSVILLE — As he took the checkered flag for his first career NASCAR trucks series victory, Todd Gilliland shouted a common cry to his crew on the radio: “You guys are the best!”
Then, the 19-year-old unleashed words that aren’t so common for a guy to direct at his boss: “Kyle Busch, you can stay in your [bleeping] motor home!”
Yes, there’s been a bit of pent-up tension between the two.
While Gilliland’s “order” might not be well-received by the owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports, his victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 certainly will be. It came after 46 starts and countless near misses in the truck series.
“In every interview, you’re saying you’re not giving up and you have to keep fighting when you’re going to the racetrack every week,” Gilliland said. “But at some point, everybody just gets so beat down within the team. There’s nothing you can do. You have a couple bad races in a row and the attitude is down, morale, all that.”
In June, Busch publicly criticized Gilliland and KBM teammate Harrison Burton, giving the young drivers a performance grade of 2 out of 10 and adding that they “ain’t done [bleep].”
Hence Gilliland’s colorful command as he took the checkered flag.
“It was kind of heat of the moment, really,” Gilliland said. “A lot of emotions. Everyone’s heard what he said, and obviously it’s true. We should have been running better. I’ve wanted to win for the last year and a half as well. I’m doing all I can.
“I probably wish I didn’t say it now, but it is what it is.”
The third-generation NASCAR driver survived a messy race that spent 80 of its 201 laps under caution. The yellow flag flew a dozen times and the red flag came out once.
“Horrible racing out there,” said Stewart Friesen, who finished seventh. “Just kids beating the heck out of each other. You hate to spin people out, but you’ve got to race the way they race you. It’s frustrating.”
All the mayhem seriously affected four of the six playoff drivers remaining. Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Akrum all failed to finish the race, while Matt Crafton completed only 193 laps.
Gilliland took the lead from Ross Chastain with nine laps remaining after teaming with Burton on Chastain’s rear fender.
“I can’t take two of them,” said Chastain, who finished second. “They took turns beating my back bumper off, which is fine. I’m good with it.”
Gilliland was willing to do whatever was needed to get to the front. He made it despite seeing his engine overheat and the radiator spew water over the final 30 laps.
“Winning helps everything,” he said. “But I think it just helps my self-confidence a lot. Being younger, I think I can do it at a high level, but just week after week it gets to be a more daunting task.”
Gilliland said he still doesn’t know what next season will hold for him. He had no immediate plans to seek out Busch and apologize for his radio comments.
“I’m sure he’s still not happy with how we’ve ran,” he said. “I’m not either. Just a little bit of excitement just to finally get a win. Going winless through two seasons would have really sucked.”
