Just minutes into Saturday morning’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Martinsville Speedway, Chase Elliott blew an engine.
Flames shot out of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, forcing the crew to work hard to get the car back out in time for afternoon qualifying.
“A frustrating way to start the day, for sure,” Elliott said.
Elliott, who’s among the eight remaining playoff drivers, posted the second-fastest qualifying time but will have to start near the rear of the field in Sunday’s First Data 500 because of an engine change.
He could miss out on some valuable stage points as a result.
“The people who always run good here are always going to be good. I think they’re going to be good again this weekend,” he said. “This place has been hit or miss, for sure. We’ve had good runs here and we’ve had bad runs here; we’ve never really found a consistent factor as to why.”
Only once in the history of Martinsville Cup racing has a winner come from a starting position outside the top 25. Kurt Busch won in 2002 after starting 36th.
[subhed]Hamlin snags pole
Already confident heading into the weekend, Hamlin produced even more good feelings by snagging the pole for Sunday’s race.
Hamlin turned a lap of 97.840 mph to outrun Elliott (97.694) for the pole. Assuming all drivers pass Sunday morning inspection, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell and Ryan Blaney will line up third through sixth, respectively.
“It was good,” Hamlin said. “We definitely didn’t expect to run that fast.”
Hamlin will get the first choice of pit stall — always a crucial benefit at Martinsville — as well as ideal track position to start the race.
“Both of them are huge — bigger than people think,” Hamlin said. “We talked about how hard it was to pass here in the spring. Hopefully, it’s the same here in the fall.”
[subhed]Practice makes perfect
Brad Keselowski (96.2 mph) turned the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice session, followed by Ryan Blaney (95.8) and Kurt Busch (95.7).
The best 10-competitive-lap average was delivered by Clint Bowyer (94.5 mph), followed by Aric Almirola (94.2) and Erik Jones (94.2).
[subhed]Love for ‘The Clip’
Joey Logano, who won this race last fall, says he’s far from the only guy who should love Martinsville.
“I don’t think there’s any race fan that says, ‘I hate watching races at Martinsville,’” he said. “I don’t think anyone says that. This is a great racetrack. It goes to show that you don’t have to be going 200 mph to put on a great race.
“This is the slowest track that we go to. There’s more contact and bumping and banging. It’s old-school short track racing.”
