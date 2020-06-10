Whatever is the equivalent of a race day perfect game, Brad Keselowski’s team threw one in their driver’s win at Martinsville Speedway last spring.
Keselowski led 446 of the 500 laps and never lost a spot on pit road. Five times the Team Penske driver came into a pit stop leading the race, and all five times he left still in first. On his other pit stop, he came in second and left in first.
“That was a great race for us,” said Team Penske pit crew coach Trent Cherry in a phone interview Monday. “In six stops we went out first all six times … that’s like a perfect race. The driver did his job, the pit crew did their job, the pit calls were right. That was a really, really good race for us. And the pit crew, that was probably one of their best races of the year.”
Comparing last year’s win by Keselowski’s team to a perfect game in baseball is apt because pit crews function much like any other sports team.
Team Penske — which includes drivers Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney — has a department of about nine who work together to coach and prepare the pit crews.
Cherry leads the way as the coach, in charge of all the crews at the track, recruiting pit crew members, building teams and training.
Penske also has an athletic director, Jim Beichner, a strength and conditioning coach, two assistant coaches, an equipment manager and a film manager.
“We’re like our own little world back here in the shop making sure our guys are ready to go when the time is right,” Cherry said.
Cherry has been with Penske since 1997, and he became the organization’s first coach while working on a pit crew in 2001.
Pit crew members are recruited based on their athletic abilities, not on how much they know about cars. Cherry said they actually prefer for them to come in not knowing anything about race cars. That training comes later.
“We’ll teach them about the car, but you can’t really teach athletic ability,” Cherry said. “So we get the best athletes in here and then figure out how we’re going to make it work with them.”
In a normal season, a typical week for Penske pit crew members starts with races on Sundays, followed by film reviews and workouts on Mondays.
Tuesday is an off day, followed by a competition day on Wednesday and practice and situation day on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are for rest again before heading back to the track on Sunday.
Strength and conditioning coach John Rowan has developed specific workouts for each position on the pit crew, but most focus on the core, footwork and hand-eye coordination.
“Certain guys need to be able to do certain things better than others, and [Rowan’s] job is to make sure that we’re getting the best out of those guys that we can,” Cherry said.
The return to racing during the coronavirus pandemic has forced every team to make changes to how they go about the week, and Cherry said his crews have had a complete schedule change. Where they would typically all practice, work out and watch film together, they’re now having to stagger each with smaller groups.
In addition, the condensed schedule has added midweek races, which drivers say has been manageable. Cherry, however, had to make changes to help his pit crew members deal with the extra work.
He likes to give at least a day or two off before each race. He compared it to the football adage “the best playoff teams are the ones that are the healthiest.”
It’s a process they’re still learning, but he’s seen his athletes take well to his coaching style.
“You’ve got to be smart,” he said. “As a coach, part of my job is to coach the guys, but the other part is I’ve got to manage their bodies and make sure that we’re giving them rest when they need rest. If we’re not resting our guys and we’re just beating them up, that actually doesn’t do our guys any good.”
The Cup Series comes to Martinsville on Wednesday, just three days after a race at Atlanta, another quick turnaround for the teams. And Martinsville isn’t an easy place for any pit crew, especially given how small pit road is.
Luckily, Cherry said, all three of the Penske teams have historically pitted really well at Martinsville — last spring being the biggest indicator of that — and they’re all pitting really well right now, too, in his mind.
And they all like going to Martinsville, which is one of Cherry’s favorite tracks as well.
“They love the idea of winning clocks. It’s a cool place to win,” Cherry said. “It’s got a great trophy. We’ve won there a couple times as a company. I think honestly I would say we would obviously be on everybody’s radar when we go just because our drivers are so good there and our crew chiefs understand the place
.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.