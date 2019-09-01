DARLINGTON, S.C. — No one's been as hot as Denny Hamlin in NASCAR. He believes he can keep that going Sunday night in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Hamlin has won four races this season, including two of the past five events. He captured the last Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol two weeks ago and will start ninth here.
Hamlin looked like he had gone from last to first to capture the Xfinity race at Darlington on Saturday until NASCAR disqualified him because his car did not meet ride-height guidelines.
Defending Southern 500 champion Brad Keselowski starts second next to pole sitter William Byron.
Points leader Kyle Busch will start from the back of the field after changing an engine.
