Grant Williams’ squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning keyed a two-run rally that lifted the Salem Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats at Haley Toyota Field on Friday evening.
Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Pat McInerney launched a two-run homer off of Sox starter Dylan Thompson.
Salem got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Devlin Granberg doubled home Garret Benge. The Sox tied the game in the bottom of the eight when Keith Curcio reached on a fielding error by Mudcat third baseman Eddie Silva, allowing Michael Osinski to score.
In the ninth, Victor Acosta and Jerry Downs each singled, and Acosta went to third on Tanner Nishioka’s line out to center. Williams then laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Acosta for the win.
Salem failed to gain any ground on Wilmington and Potomac, who each won their games to remain two and two-and-a-half games back respectively with three games to play.
ON DECK: Jhonathan Diaz (8-8, 4.08) gets the start for Salem in game two of the series against the Mudcats, who have yet to name a starter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.