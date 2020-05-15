No practice. No qualifying. Just show up and race.
For veteran NASCAR drivers who haven’t raced since March 8, the task at Darlington Raceway on Sunday will be difficult enough. For Virginia driver Quin Houff, a Cup rookie who’s never driven at the track in any series, it’s a monumental challenge.
Not that he isn’t excited about getting back to racing, of course. He’s thrilled about it. There are only so many video games a guy can play, only so many racing simulations a young man can do, only so many Netflix shows a 22-year-old can stream.
Along with some part-time work at his family’s trucking business in Weyers Cave, Virginia, that’s how Houff has been spending most of his quarantine time at the home he and his wife, Liz, recently moved into in Staunton.
“And yard work,” Houff said with a chuckle, in a phone interview this week. “No one’s immune to yard work.”
So he — and sports fans everywhere — are embracing the reprieve that will come at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when the green flag drops on the first major sporting event in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began. Houff is planning to drive the same No. 00 car both Sunday and Wednesday, when the Cup Series will stage a 7:30 p.m. race, again at Darlington.
“There are a lot of reasons behind having to finish that first 400-mile race out of the gate,” Houff said. “And also to just get back into the groove of things. At the end of the day, you can’t get but so much from just racing on a computer.
“There’s going to be some dust to knock off, for sure — especially in the beginning stages — for everybody. It’ll be just a matter of survival, and hopefully we’ll bring her home in one piece. That way we can go back and improve for the Wednesday night race.”
Houff’s best finish in the first four races this season was 32nd at Las Vegas. He crashed out of his first Daytona 500 after 89 laps. He also crashed at Phoenix, which was NASCAR’s most recent Cup race.
He knows things won’t be any easier at Darlington, given his lack of experience at the track.
“I’ve got that stacked against me, but I know the team and I have been working real hard and getting the cars where we want them to be,” Houff said. “I’ve been doing as much as I can from the simulation and the film side of things to be as familiar with the track as I can be before I even show up. We get there and the green flag drops, and it’s on from there.”
With no fans in the stands, Houff said he anticipates arriving at the track will feel almost like showing up for a testing session.
“But as far as the protocols NASCAR and the health officials have put into this, I think they’ve done a really good job to keep everybody safe but still provide the ultimate racing show that we all want to see,” he said. “I think for everyone out there that’s going to be watching it, it’s just going to be a normal show. I don’t think you’re going to notice a big difference.”
When he’s not in the car, Houff enjoys watching all kinds of sports — especially racing — so he’s been feeling the athletic void on multiple levels.
He said there’s a sense of pride and responsibility in being the first major U.S. sport to return to action.
“It’s unfortunate circumstances,” Houff said. “But the fact that our sport kind of provides that distancing — we’re not in direct contact with each other, we’re all strapped into our own individual cars — it kind of gives us an advantage to get going back sooner. I hope that we all take advantage of that.
“Obviously, everyone’s going to be bored out of their minds and wanting to watch something. We’re going to utilize this position and hopefully gain some new fans and audience out of this.”
