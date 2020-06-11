MARTINSVILLE — Maybe we should start calling it “Martin’s Ville.”
Long an also-ran at this track, Martin Truex Jr. has now won each of the past two races at Martinsville Speedway. He dominated the final quarter of Wednesday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 to cruise to his first victory of the season.
“We’ve worked a long time trying to figure this place out,” Truex said. “Just chipped away at it, and the last few years we’ve been really strong.”
He has. Truex finished outside the top 20 in 11 of his first 18 starts at the Henry County oval. In his past six starts here, he’s finished no worse than eighth, with five top-five finishes.
He’s now won four times in the past six Cup races at short tracks after going 80 starts without a victory at those venues.
“Short tracks are what I grew up on,” Truex said. “That’s what got me where I’m at. Pretty much won at all the short tracks in the Busch Series and then went to the Cup Series and couldn’t do anything on them.
“It’s just been a learning process to figure them out. These tracks are really tough, and our team the past five years or so have continued to work on the little things that it takes to get around these places.”
The first night race in this track’s history presented a challenge to everyone — even the best the best at this place. With no practice or qualifying, teams had to guess on their setups.
Many missed.
Joey Logano shot out and lapped former Martinsville winners Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski in short order. He put pole-sitter Ryan Blaney a lap down on lap 51.
By the time the competition caution flag flew on lap 60, only 18 of the 39 drivers were still on the lead lap.
“That’s crazy,” Keselowski said. “When do you see that?”
A “green” track with no laps run on it chewed up the tires early in the race, particularly for those who started in the outside lane. At the 100-lap mark, Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Hamlin — all previous winners at Martinsville — were running 24th, 25th and 26th, respectively.
“I’d like to think that if we ran a 50-lap practice or a 10-lap practice that we’d have learned a few things,” Keselowski said. “I know not having rubber on the track was a huge difference. I started at the top, and I think really changed a lot of people’s days. Not everybody recovered.”
Keselowski was the only one of that trio who did, taking the lead in the second half of the race and ultimately finishing third behind Ryan Blaney. Busch finished a lap down in 19th place. Hamlin was never a factor, limping home three laps down in 24th.
There were some familiar faces up front, though. Jimmie Johnson won stage 2 — just the third stage win of his career — before losing his sharpness and fading to 10th.
And then there was Truex, the 39-year-old former Cup champion who looks like he’s emerging the new ace of “The Clip.”
In the four races before the pandemic began, Truex had an average finish of 24.5. He crashed at Daytona and Phoenix, placing 32nd in both events.
He’s been a top 10-car in five of the seven races since the return and now has his first victory of the year.
“It definitely relaxes you a bit,” he said. “To get our first win, locked in the playoffs, get more bonus points, that’s a step in the right direction. Hopefully we can thrive from this and start winning more often.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.