Two weeks from now, they plan to stage the most important sporting event of my lifetime.
Hyperbole? Perhaps. I don’t know yet. Certainly possible.
After all, past sporting events have fostered diplomacy between nations, ripped down racial barriers and brought our country together after harrowing events. Maybe this is just a stock car race.
But it doesn’t feel that way to me. On Thursday, the instant NASCAR officially announced that it planned to race at Darlington on May 17, I felt adrenaline surge through me.
Amid news reports that this pandemic could dog us for up to two years, amid warnings that all our hard work to contain this virus could prove futile when sickness boomerangs in the fall, NASCAR’s announcement brought back two feelings that had been all-too-foreign over the past month: anticipation and hope.
Sports fans pin everything on those two feelings. They are what keep us coming back, year after year, even when our teams stink. They’re why Opening Day feels like a holiday for so many of us. They’re why football games, staged just once a week, seem like such a huge deal.
Tough losses hurt less because we know there’s always another game, another season.
Until, well, we suddenly find ourselves not knowing when that next game or season will be.
Enter NASCAR, which has given not just a firm return date but several, including midweek races. And the significance of this for sports fans is massive.
This isn’t huge in the “bringing us all together” sense that we’re accustomed to. For one thing, there won’t be any fans in the stands to form a literal coming together. For another, not enough people identify with NASCAR as crucial to the fabric of their lives — like they might with football, basketball or baseball — to engender a widespread feeling of familiarity and comfort.
No, this is a potential domino, a beta test that can’t afford to have glitches.
Every other sport should be white-knuckling this like it’s the last lap at Talladega. A safe and successful race staged by NASCAR on May 17 would be a signal that it can be done. Other sports face different social-distancing and logistical challenges than NASCAR, of course, but somebody has to go first. Somebody has to set an example.
That’s why I believe this is the most crucial sporting event of my lifetime.
Until all the ones that follow it.
Hoos logo is it?
Walk around a lot of Roanoke Valley neighborhoods during these times of quarantine — or any other time, really — you’ll see three flags flying more than any other:
1. Old Glory
2. The VT logo
3. The classic V-Sabre logo
All three of these are instantly recognizable for what they represent. There lives an American. There lives a Virginia Tech fan. There lives a UVa supporter.
And that’s the problem with two of the three new logos that UVa unveiled last week: You have to squint to try to figure out what the heck they are.
The story Doug Doughty wrote on the new logos was one of the most popular on our site all week. The updated V-Sabre logo is close enough to the old one to be familiar. The one of the shield, hat and crossed swords looks like it should be for an arena soccer team.
And then we have the last one, which at first glance appears to be some sort of mutant beetle out of an American Horror Story episode. Closer inspection reveals its actually the Cavaliers’ mascot, head down, swords up.
Maybe it’ll just take time for folks to warm up to that one. But I can’t see people putting it on flags in their yard anytime soon.
Not unless they want constant questions from the neighbors, that is. “Hey, Bill, new flag? What’s with the mutant beetle?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.