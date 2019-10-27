MARTINSVILLE — The dude had good intentions but, frankly, was a real party pooper.
“Stop!” screamed the NASCAR official, as Denny Hamlin struggled to get away from all the arms holding him back. “Stop! Stop! Stop!”
Stop? STOP? Oh, come on. This was finally getting juicy!
We’d just watched a single driver lead approximately 726 laps in a 500-lap Cup race. If ever there were a time to revive the old “Boys, have at it” NASCAR slogan from the early part of this decade, Sunday night at Martinsville Speedway would have been it.
Hamlin wanted a piece of Joey Logano. Logano wanted a piece of Hamlin. That NASCAR official and his uniformed cohorts wanted the one thing nobody else did: peace.
Even team owner Joe Gibbs, who’s known as the quintessential gentleman, said: “There’s so much at stake here. I always leave that up to the drivers.”
All the intrigue happened behind Martin Truex Jr. That was true during the Cup race and — especially — after it.
Truex was awesome. He led 464 laps. He won every race off pit road. He was never really challenged during the last 80% of an event that typically features dramatic finishes. Given all that, Truex more than earned his way into the championship finale at Homestead in three weeks.
But as he was talking about his dominance and joy after the race, the NBCSN cameras cut away to where the real action was taking place — inside the second and third pit boxes between turns 1 and 2. Logano had given Hamlin a little shove to the shoulder, and Hamlin was trying to retaliate.
“Stop! Stop!”
That’s when a burly guy in a Pennzoil shirt grabbed Hamlin from behind and pulled him to the ground. So ended the fracas, but the fracas will likely be remembered longer than the race will.
It doesn’t take much to set somebody off in the NASCAR playoffs — particularly at this historic track with tight quarters and so much contact. Logano finished eighth, but he felt like he should have finished higher.
Hence, the disagreement.
The incident that triggered the quasi-fight occurred with a little less than 50 laps to go. Hamlin was running inside of Logano, who rubbed up against the outside wall.
“He just kind of came off the corner like there wasn’t another car on the outside of him and ruined our day,” Logano said. “I don’t really know what happened, because once he started hitting me, he didn’t lift. He just kept finishing me off.”
The contact caused Logano to cut a tire, spin out and lose track position.
When the race ended, Logano approached Hamlin to seek an explanation.
“I honestly just wanted to see what he was going to say,” Logano said. “And he really wasn’t apologetic at all. That’s more frustrating when someone is like that, isn’t it?
“When someone wrecks you and he’s like, ‘Meh’ — that’s not really what I was going for there.”
Hamlin didn’t feel like he had any reason to apologize. And he didn’t appreciate Logano putting hands on him.
“We were having a discussion, everything was civil,” said Hamlin, who drew cheers from the crowd when he did a mock impression of Logano on the speedway PA system. “And then like Joey does, he does a little push and then runs away.
“So that’s Joey. Scared, he said, ‘Do you want to go?’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m here.’ But then he runs away.”
Neither driver will be able to run away from the aftershocks of this. Both are in the playoffs, and both are still striving for the golden key to Homestead that Truex earned with his emphatic performance.
Now it’s on to Texas. Perhaps there, they’ll be allowed to have at it.
When Joey makes a mess of things on the track and is confronted his response is always" That's Racing!" OK Joey that is just racing!! However. let me add I am not a fan of #11. It is called fair is fair!! Get it??
