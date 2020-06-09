MARTINSVILLE — Unload the truck. Hop in the car. Race.
For three and a half weeks since NASCAR’s return to the track, that system has worked surprisingly well in the Cup Series. Practice and qualifying don’t look like they’ve been missed all that much.
That could change at Martinsville Speedway.
“They’ll earn their pay Wednesday night,” speedway president Clay Campbell said with a chuckle. “That’s for sure.”
With its long straightaways and flat, tight turns, Martinsville is a track that can take years to master — if it’s mastered at all. Full-out acceleration on the front and back stretches are interspersed with hard breaking in the corners. Hitting the 8-inch-tall curb on the inside of the track can instantly kill a car’s handling.
While contact is inevitable here, consistently running fast lap times requires finesse, which drivers say can be gained only through experience.
“For me, it was always about knowing where to pass, how to be patient, how to save your equipment,” said MRN Radio broadcaster Rusty Wallace, who won seven times at the 0.526-mile paperclip. “At this particular track, you can tear some equipment up big time. Burn transmissions up. Burn breaks up. Blow motors up. And I know that, and I’ve done that. But I just knew how hard to push my car.”
Will these guys have that knowledge on Wednesday night? Veterans such as Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick certainly will, but the 39-car field also includes a half-dozen rookies.
Virginia native Quin Houff can draw upon his late model experience at Motor Mile Speedway and South Boston Speedway, but this will be his first tour of Martinsville in a Cup car.
Even those who’ve performed well here in the past won’t have the benefit of working out kinks during qualifying and Happy Hour.
“The biggest thing to get all those victories was to No. 1, take care of the car,” Wallace said. “But No. 2 was to get that thing handling really good. I worked really hard on the setup of my car. That was everything to me.”
Wallace’s favorite spot to pass at Martinsville was coming off of turn 2, where he knew he could dip underneath cars that were slower than he was. The challenge would come after he gunned it down the back straightaway and prepared to dive into turn 3.
“It was all about setting that chassis up,” he said, “making that baby really handle good for you.”
A luxury none of them have in 2020, at least not until the race begins and they can make adjustments during pit stops.
Add in the cramped quarters that always accompany a race in Martinsville, and it seems like a recipe for a lot of dents, broken equipment and cautions. But perhaps not.
Campbell attended NASCAR’s first race back in Darlington and was blown away at how clean the racing was following the hiatus.
“I was shocked,” Campbell said. “When we learned that Darlington would go without practice, without qualifying, and the first lap on the track would be when they sailed off into turn 1 for the green flag. I said, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’ But these guys are the best in the world.”
And Martinsville promises to test them like nowhere else.
