A scary moment of Wednesday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway came with less than 100 laps to go, when Austin Dillon had to be helped out of his car and taken to the infield care center.
Dillon had suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration. When blowing his right-rear tire early in the race, he’d damaged one of the crush panels that seals off the driver’s compartment and helps keep it cool.
Dillon said he tried to tough it out as long as he could before experiencing dizziness and pulling into the pits.
He was treated and released and is expected to be fine for Sunday’s race at Homestead. But he wasn’t the only one feeling the heat at Martinsville, even though most of the race was run with temperatures in the high 70s.
“It was really hot,” Martin Truex Jr. said immediate after taking the checkered flag. “I don’t know if it’s just going back to this aero package, but this car felt a lot hotter than I expected it to. It’s not that hot outside.”
Just imagine what Miami will feel like on Sunday. The forecast calls for temperatures in mid 80s when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m.
For drivers, it’ll be their third race eight days. They ran 500 miles in Atlanta, 500 laps at Martinsville and are about to run 400 miles in Florida.
Remember, too, that the Homestead and Atlanta races were supposed to be run in March, when the heat isn’t as pronounced as it is now. The Martinsville spring race used to be staged in late March or early April.
“I think that creates history — the most grueling few weeks on a driver that the Cup level has ever seen,” Brad Keselowski said. “With respect to that, it's the same for everybody. We’ve all got to toughen up. I think it's a great test of will, a great test of the drivers. I think it's what makes these few weeks so compelling, not just as a participant but as a fan myself.”
Keselowski is a student of racing history, having grown up as the son of former NASCAR Truck Series driver Bob Keselowski and the grandson of a team owner. His dad asked him recently if he was going to be able to handle this stretch of races.
Keselowski’s reply: Just got to suck it up.
“What are you going to do?” he said. “You have to find a way and persevere through it. Everyone is telling me stories about the '60s and '70s when they ran more races. They had the longer schedule. They'd run a 400- or 500-mile race one or two a week. The drivers would get out halfway.
“It wasn't uncommon to where your big-name drivers would run the first 200 or 300 laps, get out, and either somebody else would finish the race or they'd get back in and finish the race at the end.”
Martinsville runner-up Ryan Blaney admitted that he was pretty exhausted after the races last Sunday and Wednesday and expects Miami to be the hottest of the three. Still, he said drivers should be able to manage with proper hydration and diet.
“I’d race every night if I could,” he said. “That part’s never gotten to me, getting tired or anything like that.”
Keselowski, too, wants to be careful not to grumble about it. But when asked, he answered.
“I'm hesitant to say it's tough racing, because I drive a car in circles for a living,” he said with a smile. “I don't think a lot of people want to kind of hear me whine and complain.
“That said, it's a tough week. It's tough. Probably the toughest I've ever been a part of.”
