NASCAR races are guaranteed to be neither fair nor predictable.
But boy, this sure feels like it ought to be Denny Hamlin’s time, does it not?
He’s the only member of the Championship 4 with multiple career victories at Homestead. He’s won the pole in three of the past four races there.
And most importantly, he’s already been in a must-win situation during these playoffs – and aced it.
In Hamlin’s postrace interview after winning at Phoenix last week, you could sense both his relief in the outcome and his confidence moving forward. Think of it like those wild card teams in baseball that have to fight every night in September just to have a chance at the big October prize.
Once they get in, the hardest part is already behind them. See the 2011 Cardinals, the 2014 Giants and the 2019 Nationals.
Hamlin can attack this with similar bravado. His six wins this season include two in the playoffs, where he’s had an average finish of 8.78 across nine races.
That’s better than Kyle Busch (12.11) but not as good as Kevin Harvick (6.11) or Martin Truex Jr. (6.22). Blame Hamlin’s duds at the Charlotte Roval (19th) and Texas (28th) for that discrepancy.
A dud at Homestead probably wouldn’t be any worse than finishing second in the race, at least when it comes to claiming the championship.
History says it’ll take a victory in Sunday’s race to lift the season trophy. Vegas has essentially thrown up its hands on this one. All four title contenders are either 3-to-1 or 3.25-to-1 to win the race, which are pretty much indistinguishable odds.
That speaks to the quality of the four men who are left, and it ensures that if Hamlin does win it, he will have earned it.
With full acknowledgement of the volatility of NASCAR, here’s betting he does.
