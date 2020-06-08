MARTINSVILLE — Historic.
It’s an adjective we’ve used to describe Martinsville Speedway for years. The only track to be on the schedule every year since NASCAR’s inception in 1948, Martinsville blends the old and the new. It’s fan-friendly — you can see all the cars everywhere on the track at all times — and has the small-town feel of your local Saturday-night venue.
When historians eventually write the book on “what-ifs” for the year 2020, they could devote an entire chapter to the spring race at Martinsville Speedway. It’s historic in every way. The first Cup race at Martinsville to run under the lights. The first midweek race.
And, unfortunately, the first Martinsville race to be run without fans.
Fans want to be there Wednesday night, of course. They were banging down the doors to get in for this event, which was originally scheduled for May 9. It’s possible they’ve never wanted to be there more than this year, until COVID-19 shut them out.
“It was incredible,” speedway president Clay Campbell said of the fan response. “I’ve never seen the interest. I’ve never seen the enthusiasm, the anticipation that we had heading into the May 9 race.
“Our ticket sales were off the charts. Our camping was almost sold out. It was phenomenal. That was just due to the fact that everybody wanted to know, ‘When are you going to run a night race? When are you going to run one in better weather, not in March?’ So in one move, we checked the boxes on both of them, so it was leading into being a monumental night for Martinsville. Hopefully, we’ll get back and we’ll do that in 2021.”
In the meantime, they’ll put on a Wednesday show that ought to look great on TV but won’t be viewed in person. Rusty Wallace can only imagine. A seven-time winner at Martinsville Speedway, he’ll be calling the race for MRN Radio on Wednesday — his first race back in the booth since the pandemic began.
“Personally, I kind of thrived off the fans,” Wallace said. “Every time I’d make a pass, you’d see them stand up and go crazy. You go to a place like a Richmond night race or a Bristol night race, every time I’d make a pass, the whole corner would light up with flash off the cameras. It’s like, ‘Wow!’ Just like a big blur — boom! — it’d go off.
“That’s not going to be happening here, so that’ll be a little weird. But I think we’ll settle into this real fast.”
Wallace, who was in town Monday to speak at an event honoring local health care workers, said he’s never called a race without fans.
“When they drop the flag and it gets going, you’re going to hear all the noise, you’re going to see all the cars and all the sparks and all the beating and banging and all that,” he said. “We’re going to put a great race on. Unfortunately, just the fans won’t be there. And we’ll be thinking about them.”
In some aspects, Martinsville has never been more ready to host a race. Track officials had the place ready for the green flag to drop on May 9, so it only took a few tweaks to get it prepared again.
“I think it’s going to go off without a hitch,” Campbell said. “It’s been different, to say the least. Last weekend, I was here and there’s no campers in the campground, no people running around. So it’s different for us, but we understand why, and we look forward to the day when that changes and we get back to normal.”
