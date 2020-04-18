Roanoke sports talk radio host Greg Roberts and his wife, Julie, were attending the PGA Tour event at The Greenbrier one summer when they spotted a couple walking a very cute dog.
An animal lover, Julie rushed over to pet the pup. She struck up a conversation with the couple.
Then she came back to her husband, who’d been watching this whole interaction with slack-jawed amazement.
“Did you see how cute that dog was?” Julie said.
“Julie,” Greg replied, “do you know who that is?”
“No.”
“That’s Tom Watson!”
“Oh. What does he do?”
“That’s one of my heroes in golf!”
This kind of thing happened all the time at The Greenbrier, an event unlike any other in our region.
If you had a ticket — and in later years, many fans got them free — you could play craps in the casino with caddies and pros. You could see Shaquille O’Neal hack it around in the Pro-Am. You could listen to Aerosmith and Bon Jovi belt out their hits. You could run into Frank Beamer just strolling around the grounds, witness Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton serving as a caddy, place bets on when John Daly would light up his next cigarette.
The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that its visits to The Greenbrier will be no more. After 10 years, the parties came to a mutual agreement to cancel this year’s event as well as all future ones in a contract that was scheduled to run through 2026.
Most of us can understand this intellectually. Crowds were way down. Big-name golfers, who were rare there to begin with, were no longer coming at all. Last year’s move from Independence Day weekend to the fall was the last scribble on the wall that something like this was coming.
Still, we should pause a moment and mourn the loss.
This tournament, in its heyday, gave us more than just PGA Tour golf less than two hours away in West Virginia. It gave us something unique on our sporting calendar, the figurative and literal chance to pet the dog of a legend.
“I’ve been to other PGA events,” Greg Roberts said. “But at The Greenbrier, because all the golfers are right there at the resort, when you go to the casino or to a bar or to dinner, you’re running into all these guys. And they were pretty cool. They would talk with you and spend a minute.
“That never happens anywhere. That was really cool to get to rub elbows with those guys.”
Granted, many of them you probably had to look up on your phone to confirm their identities. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both made unfruitful appearances in the tournament, but Rory McElroy never came here. Ditto Brooks Koepka. Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson appeared in the field in the early 2010s but didn’t return.
This, ultimately, was part of the tournament’s demise.
“You kept getting guys that nobody other than avid golfing fans know winning the tournament, like Danny Lee,” said Roanoke businessman Chuck Baker, a frequent attendee of the event. “Nobody knows who he is. I can’t remember who the lefty was one year who won it who nobody had ever heard of."
(Quick columnist's note: That would be the illustrious southpaw Ted Potter Jr., who won in 2012. Please proceed, Mr. Baker. ...)
"To me, that was the biggest problem with the tournament," Baker continued.
“They just didn’t get a good field. It was at best a C-plus, C-minus type of field. As much as he tried — you’ve got to give [resort owner Jim] Justice credit, man. He tried to get the big guys in there and just couldn’t.”
Indeed, Justice was an eager impresario, particularly in the early years. He poured millions into the concert series that drew huge acts and crowds. He gushed to TV cameras about the natural beauty and resourceful citizens of his home state, where he ultimately would become governor. Justice personally peeled off $100 bills for fans who were in attendance when a golfer made an ace on No. 18 in 2015.
Then, when a second guy did it that same day, he gave fans $500 apiece.
Such largesse, though, couldn’t keep people coming back. The tournament got a rotten break in 2016. Justice offered free tickets to fans in the hopes of drawing a record crowd — then saw the tournament get canceled because of devastating floods in the area.
“I did enjoy going up there, though,” Baker said. “The crowds weren’t that much, and you usually could get pretty close to whoever you wanted to watch.”
In later years, that included local favorite Lanto Griffin. The Blacksburg High School graduate drew huge followings in both 2017 and 2019, finishing 13th in last fall’s season-opening event.
Every night was a party. Roanoke’s Stuart Swanson, who’s been a close friend of the Griffin family for years, invited about a dozen other supporters up to the cabin he owns at the resort.
“I’ll always remember that week,” Griffin said. “After the rounds, we’d go up the mountain and shoot guns and Stu would cook. My girlfriend and her family and all my family would be up there with the dogs. It’s just really fun. It’s a tournament that’s unlike any other.”
It was. We were lucky to have it. And it will be missed.
