Diane Pruitt pulled her car up to the curb at Salem Memorial Ballpark a little after 1 p.m. on Friday and rolled down her driver’s side window.
A man in a mask took her order. A few minutes later, he returned with a plastic bag filled with a little freshly cooked nostalgia — a ballpark hotdog and a hamburger.
“It’ll bring back some memories,” Pruitt said of her lunch, shortly before making the 10-minute drive back to her Salem home. “I thought about going back and trying to find a ballgame or something that I’ve got recorded and watch it.”
We’re just doing the best we can with all of this, aren’t we? Sports fans included.
Pruitt could have chosen to buy her lunch at any number of restaurants on Friday, but she opted instead for the ballpark, where the Salem Red Sox have been selling concession items from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays through their “Red Sox To Go” program.
She wanted to support the team, of course, help defray a small fraction of the losses the club has taken while waiting out a pandemic. But it was more than that.
A season-ticket holder in Section 201, Pruitt also wanted to be near the ballpark she typically spends more than 60 nights a year. She wanted to smell and taste the hotdog she buys right after the gates open, always purchased early so she can finish it in time to concentrate on the game.
“I miss it,” Pruitt said of attending Sox games. “I like the action. I like when they hit the ball way out far, and I like meeting the people sitting around me. We have a good time talking about all the players.
“And I love meeting all the players. I don’t actually meet them, but seeing all the different ones that we get every year. I don’t know. It’s just exciting to come. It’s the atmosphere, being outdoors. I love baseball.”
On a drizzly Friday afternoon, Sox general manager Allen Lawrence should have been monitoring the weather radar and fretting about whether the team would be able to play its scheduled game against Lynchburg that night. That’s usually one of his least-favorite aspects of the job, but he’d give anything to be able to do it again.
Instead, he was part of a seven-person staff filling food orders for a steady flow of cars that came by.
“It’s great for the fan engagement,” Lawrence said. “It gets people coming by the ballpark. It gets people talking about us, even a little bit. It generates a little bit of revenue for us.”
The Sox served more than 700 meals — all priced between $5-$7 — the first week they did this, including about 300 they donated to healthcare workers, first-responders and grocery store workers. The team revived the promotion last week and plans to keep doing it each Thursday-Saturday in the immediate future.
The Sox filled 110 orders on Friday. That included boneless wings, a grilled chicken sandwich and a mac-and-cheese dog for 68-year-old Tom Hilts, a half-season-ticket holder who planned to bring the meals back to his Roanoke office for his secretary and himself.
“They sent out the email, so I figured, ‘What the heck?’” said Hilts, who also has season tickets for Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball. “I am so tired of eating at home. It’s too bad there aren’t picnic tables out here.
“I enjoy sports. I think that’s what most people are so [ticked] off about with all this mess. I understand that there’s problems out there, and we have to take care of ourselves. But people don’t realize how many people really get into sports.”
Sunday was supposed to be the 14th home game already for the Salem Red Sox. When Lawrence initially saw that schedule come out — all but four of the season’s first 18 games played at home — he wasn’t thrilled. Sketchy weather makes April a notoriously difficult time to lure fans at all levels of baseball.
But small crowds are better than no crowds. And this promotion has been giving him constant reminders of how much people miss the opportunity to come.
“No matter what kind of a sports fan you are, how avid a fan you are, I think sports just represents normal life,” Lawrence said. “And I think that’s what everybody wants to get back to. I think the first team that’s able to go out and play, even if it’s not in front of any fans, that’s the first step of returning to normal.
“And then when fans are able to go in the first venue and watch a game — even if they’re six feet apart — just to be able to go into a venue or a stadium and watch a game will kind of be that next phase. People just want to get back to normal, and sports represents that.”
Until then? Many of us will keep doing the best we can, one nostalgic bite at a time.
