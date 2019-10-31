We live in MLB fandom flyover country.
For adults in Southwest Virginia, every existing team allegiance was inherited from a family member, carried in from out of state or chosen by “best available” methods.
The closest MLB cities before the Nationals arrived in 2005 were Baltimore (4.5-hour drive from Roanoke), Pittsburgh (5.5 hours) or Atlanta (7+ hours). For a kid, it’s hard to fall in love with a franchise if you’ve never set foot in the stadium.
Some chose the Braves or Cubs because they were on national TV all the time. Others picked the Yankees or Red Sox because … well, they’re on national TV all the time.
Children in our area have extra opportunities to connect to those latter two clubs, as Boston built its 2018 World Series championship team with a core that was groomed at Single-A Salem, and the Pulaski Yankees rival anyone for affordable, enjoyable family entertainment in the summers.
But if you happen to consider yourself an MLB free-agent fan? Man, the Nationals just made one whale of a pitch to attract your allegiance. And adopting them now would be perfectly acceptable, given our location and your lack of attachment.
It’s not just that the Nats won the World Series. It’s how they did it, overcoming the worst 50-game start (19-31) ever for a team that’s lifted the trophy.
The players rescued their embattled manager with a fantastic regular-season turnaround, came from three runs down to beat Milwaukee in the NL Wild Card Game, ousted a 106-win Dodgers club in the NLCS, then won four road games in the Fall Classic to beat 107-win Houston as the biggest World Series underdog in the past 15 years.
Yep, that’s pretty endearing.
The Nats aren’t really a rags-to-riches tale. They entered this season with massive expectations, fielding the third-highest payroll in baseball behind the Cubs and Dodgers.
But you don’t have to be a collection of poorly paid nobodies to be a likable team. The Nats have a perfect blend of veterans and young stars with a variety of personalities, making it easy to fall in love with them.
It starts with Max Scherzer, the ultimate competitor, a canine-loving right-hander who raises money for animal shelters whenever he strikes out a batter. And he strikes out a lot of them — he’s the only guy to fan at least 200 men in each of the past eight seasons.
Prefer the understated type? Anthony Rendon’s your guy. While booking a 1.003 OPS and playing spectacular defense this postseason, his expression never changed. He’s the pro who always looks like he’s been there before — even when he hasn’t.
Stephen Strasburg has evolved from bonus-baby diva early in his career to icy-veined, big-game ace. The younger generation could gravitate toward slugger Juan Soto, who celebrated his 21st birthday during a historic World Series, or 22-year-old outfielder Victor Robles, who’s one of the best defensive players in the game. Speedy Trea Turner, still just 26, could emerge as an MVP candidate if he can stay healthy.
As the first-ever draft pick in Nationals history, Ryan Zimmerman has been a constant for a franchise that went from laughingstock to champion. But locals know he did something similar at the University of Virginia, where he was part of the 2004 team that hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time ever. Nats reliever Sean Doolittle was Zimmerman’s teammate in Charlottesville in 2005.
Together, they helped build a program that would win the 2015 College World Series.
Need more? Fall in love with the clutch vet Howie Kendrick or grizzled catcher Kurt Suzuki or versatile southpaw Patrick Corbin or the junk-balling Anibal Sanchez, who was one of the unlikely heroes of the NLCS.
Nationals Park is a shade under 4 hours from Roanoke. It’s not exactly as convenient as the Mill Mountain Zoo, but this particular menagerie seems worthy of a look in 2020. All the Nats games are on local cable if a visit isn’t viable.
For any free agent baseball fans out there, that sounds like a pretty good compensatory package to start a long-term relationship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.