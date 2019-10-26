MARTINSVILLE — Denny Hamlin has never felt better-positioned to a chase a title heading into the fall race at Martinsville Speedway than he does today.
Not in 2014, when he qualified for the first — and so far, his only — “Championship 4.” Not even in 2010, when he carried seven victories into Martinsville. He then nabbed his eighth win of the season here.
“We’re running as good as we’ve ever run, essentially,” Hamlin said Saturday, on the eve of the First Data 500. “I feel pretty good about it. There’s not really any weakness I’ve seen in our particular team at this point. Even with the racetracks we have left, there’s really no weaknesses there.”
He’s had few shortcomings at Martinsville. The Chesterfield driver has won five times at this track. He’s finished in the top 10 a whopping 20 times in 27 starts here.
That’s why he enters Sunday’s race at 4-to-1 Vegas odds to win it. Only his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (2-to-1) is a bigger favorite.
Hamlin, though, is more concerned about his chances of winning the championship. Vegas also has those odds at 4-to-1, making him the third choice behind Kyle Busch (3-to-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (7-to-2).
Widely considered the best active driver who hasn’t won a championship, Hamlin came closest in that outstanding 2010 season. He finished runner-up to an in-his-prime Jimmie Johnson, who won his fifth title in a row that year.
Even then, Hamlin didn’t feel as confident as he does now.
“I think we swept a lot of races in 2010, if I remember right,” Hamlin said. “We were dominant at a couple tracks. I just think that we’re good everywhere this year. I think this is the most top-fives I’ve had, average finish, all that. All that stuff’s a little better.
“Especially when you look at the drivers this year with this package, everyone’s average finish is [worse] simply because there’s so many different variables — drafting at mile and a halfs and things like that. For me to have a better average finish while the field looks like it’s [declined] one or two spots, that tells me we’ve made the gains, not everyone else.”
Hamlin finished second here last fall and fifth in the spring race, but he hasn’t won at this track in four years.
Part of that is simply the nature of Martinsville. Hamlin said he estimates that more than a quarter of what happens in this race is completely outside the control of the driver and team.
“I think if you have the fastest car, the best driver and all that — and you’re leading — you still have a 30 percent chance of losing because of unknowns,” he said. “There definitely are no guarantees or anything like that. There’s definitely a time cautions can bite you, mix up the field, take away your track position. Bad pit stops — there’s just a lot of different things that can keep you from winning.
“It’s not like other sports where it’s one team against another. It’s one versus many, and everyone’s got an agenda.”
Kyle Busch summed up that volatility well Saturday, when he was asked about late restarts at Martinsville.
“Nobody has any care for anybody else at that time,” Busch said. “You just run over anybody you can run over.”
That would include teammate Hamlin, who’s been running over most of the competition for months. He’s won three times in the past dozen races. A highlight came last week at Kansas, where he found victory lane for his third straight top-five finish.
Another win Sunday would put him in the Championship 4. And even if he’s been good at Texas and Phoenix, that would make a man who’s never felt better an even more self-assured driver.
“You can only have so much mental capacity to handle three races at a time,” Hamlin said. “You have to really focus on the one, and that’s what I try to do, and it’s what I’ve been doing each week.
“I haven’t looked ahead or forward or anything like that. Haven’t set anything for Texas or Phoenix. It’s all about this racetrack.”
