Truth be told, the start time wasn’t ideal.
One o’clock in the morning? What are we, college students?
But then again, the notion of “ideal” for sports fans skipped town right about the time ACC commissioner John Swofford walked to the center of the Greensboro Coliseum court and canceled his conference’s signature tournament.
We take what we can get now. The hungrier we are, the more we need to expand our palettes.
The good news is that more offerings are coming. The top two German soccer leagues announced on Wednesday that they’ll be back playing in empty stadiums later this month. South Korean soccer is set to crank back up Friday. NASCAR plans to wave its green flag in a week and a half.
Beating all those sports to the starting line, though, was baseball – a game that serves as the summertime soundtrack for so many of us. On Monday, ESPN announced that it had reached a deal with the Korean Baseball Organization to televise six English-language broadcast games per week. Even better? Opening Day was Tuesday!
For me, baseball’s Opening Day is a magical experience. It’s a good excuse to use a vacation day, toss some Italian sausages on the grill at noon and crack open a cold one around 2 in the afternoon, toasting the promise of thousands of entertainment hours to come.
That was supposed to be March 26 for MLB. Trying to recreate it for the KBO on May 5 simply wasn’t feasible, given the aforementioned 1 a.m. start time.
But I was determined to stay up and watch it nonetheless. If I’m begging for live sports, and ESPN wants to give me some, then by golly, I’m going to support it even if it’s two hours past my bedtime. I’m going to put on a pot of coffee, clear my Tuesday morning schedule, plop down on the couch and…
ZZZZZZZZZZ.
OK, so I slept through the NC Dinos’ 4-0 victory over the Samsung Lions. Onward to Plan B.
With a 5:30 a.m. start time, Wednesday’s game between the Doosan Bears and LG Twins was doable. Over coffee and eggs, I watched it and took a few notes. Here are some observations:
1. From the start, two aspects of the telecast are comforting: the ESPN Baseball Tonight music and Karl Ravech’s voice. Much of the game promises to be foreign, but those are familiar.
2. Colorful tarps draped over the seats at the empty stadium were a good idea. They add some zest to an atmosphere that otherwise would have none. Of course, they also offer a potential revenue stream through advertising. U.S. sports should consider emulating this until spectators can return.
3. Giving the regular-season champion a double-bye to the championship series is a great concept. In a 144-game season, finishing with the best record out of 10 teams (five of which make the playoffs) is significant, and the KBO treats it as such.
4. Don’t recognize anybody in the Bears' lineup. Not even Jose Fernandez, who is hitting second. Ravech informs us he had a cup of coffee with the Angels in 2018, then batted .344 last year for Doosan.
5. The first pitch from Twins right-hander Eun-beom Song is an 89-mph, arrow-straight fastball. I definitely appreciate ESPN’s graphic using mph instead of kph, as early mornings are no time for math. This Song guy, though, had better have some nasty breaking stuff.
6. Nope. Doesn’t appear to.
7. First recognizable name. Hyun-soo Kim, who was a solid player for the Orioles a few years ago, drills a base hit to center for the Twins in the bottom of the first. Mask-wearing cheerleaders dance atop the dugout.
8. For whom are the cheerleaders leading their cheers? Nobody in the stands, of course. But Twins fans watching on TV probably like having that custom continue.
9. Bespectacled Twins DH Yong-taik Park looks like he could get the senior discount at Denny’s without showing an ID. Turns out he’s 41 – and the league’s all-time hits king.
10. Our first pitching change comes in the third inning, while the Bears are in the midst of a five-run rally.
11. Nice job by the Bears turning a 5-4-3 double play with a diving stop to end the bottom of the sixth and preserve a 5-2 lead. The defense in this game has been better than I expected.
12. The Twins bring in Kwang-eun Moon for the ninth inning. He’s their seventh pitcher of the game, with six of them getting no more than four outs. Perhaps nothing feels more like MLB than this.
13. It’s over. Bears win it 5-2. Despite a combined 18 hits and all those pitching changes, the game took less than 3 hours.
14. I liked seeing the ball put in play. The teams combined for only nine strikeouts in 71 plate appearances. That’s 12.1 percent. In 2019, the MLB team with the lowest whiff percentage was Houston, at 18.6 percent. The Tigers struck out a whopping 26.4 percent of the time.
Overall, this particular game wasn’t thrilling, but the camera work was solid. The broadcast was strong, featuring in-game interviews and interesting nuggets about the players. The sport is still the sport. And most importantly, it’s live.
I’ll be back for more, no doubt. Just not at 1 a.m.
