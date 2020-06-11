In a mere 51 laps at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night, Ryan Blaney went from leading the field to the opening green flag to being a lap down.
“That’s kind of tough to do,” Blaney said. “We found a way to do that.”
What he did from there, though, might have been even tougher.
Blaney’s gritty performance left him as the runner-up at the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 behind Martin Truex Jr. — the best finish for the 26-year-old Team Penske driver since he won at Talladega last October.
“I can always be happier — winning the race — but we made huge gains today,” Blaney said. “Atlanta was the same way. We didn't start off great, but we got a lot better very quickly. That just shows what this team can do.”
Joey Logano dominated the first stage Wednesday as Blaney was one of many drivers to struggle out of the gate after no practice or qualifying.
“I think just the green racetrack didn't really go well with what we had or something,” he said. “We really wore our tires out. I had to run the top a lot, was getting passed. I don't think that helped.”
His fortunes began to change on lap 60, when NASCAR brought out the competition caution. The adjustments made by Blaney’s crew transformed the car into a bullet.
By lap 220 of 500, Blaney had rallied up to second place.
“With a new tire, no practice, green racetrack, some teams hit it, some teams didn't,” Blaney said. “Some teams actually never recovered from it. Some great teams never recovered from it. We were lucky that we did.
“We got to where we were a lot more competitive than where we started. It's just from a lack of knowledge — no knowledge about the tire or the racetrack or the conditions, what they were going to be.”
Blaney actually took the lead form Jimmie Johnson after the restart for Stage 3. He later passed the man who had put him a lap down early in the race.
During a caution on lap 328, Blaney pitted as the leader but saw his front tire changer lose his gun. Blaney came off pit road seventh, then received even more bad news — a crew member had come over the wall too soon, incurring a penalty.
Blaney got back up to second with 44 laps remaining but never got moved enough to Truex to attempt a pass.
Still, he feels closer than ever to his first victory of the season.
“I thought it was going to be tonight,” Blaney said. “You keep bringing speed like this every weekend, eventually you're going to find a little bit more and be able to win the race. We just got to keep doing what we've been doing. I think it's going to come soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.