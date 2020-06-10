MARTINSVILLE — So much gray.
That’s what you notice first Wednesday afternoon: the gray clouds overhead, the gray of the pavement leading to empty parking lots, the gray of the massive, vacant grandstands off in the distance.
You flash back to the first time you drove through this Martinsville Speedway entrance, some 20 years ago. You were a young sports reporter, nervous, ignorant of the sport, confused by all you saw.
So much color! The dizzying vibrancy of the cars and the T-shirts and the midway merchandise haulers. It wasn’t like a Virginia Tech football game where maroon and orange dominate or a UVa basketball game where everyone’s wearing blue. It was unique, a fabulous spectrum of color.
Fans had been everywhere that day. You’d needed a Jeff Gordon level of driving skill just to park your car without hitting a pedestrian.
To your great relief, you’d quickly discovered that NASCAR wasn’t really about engines or carburetors or restrictor plates or even “gettin’ a little loose off turn 2.”
NASCAR, like so many other sports, was about people.
It was about the people who drove and serviced the stock cars, of course. But just as importantly, it was about the people you’d dodged coming in here, those fans who live and die with the performance of their heroes on Sundays.
So your heart sinks a bit on Wednesday, on your way to the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, when you drive past the flashing sign on U.S. 220. “THANK YOU FANS,” it reads. “ACCESS IS LIMITED.” You do a double-take when you hear birds chirping in the trees as you pick up your press credential. Since when could you hear anything at this place?
Masked men take your temperature – 98.5 degrees – and direct you to a parking lot that is normally overflowing. Social distancing is not a problem here. Then you make your way past the lot that usually serves as the midway, with loud music and fried food and folks playing sponsored versions of Plinko. It’s now the screening area.
Your walk to the press box is silent and lonely.
Still, you feel impossibly fortunate to be here. NASCAR had been kind to allow it. You haven’t covered a live sporting event since Virginia Tech got bounced from the soon-to-be-canceled ACC Tournament three months ago. You’ve missed the pack-a-bag-and-go frenzy of March Madness, the peaceful evenings at Salem Memorial Ballpark, the high-stakes soccer matches where prep teams make their lifelong memories.
But you can’t help but feel for the people who wanted to be here even more than you did. They’re the ones you’ve seen bundled up here on frigid March days, clutching cups of coffee. They’re the ones who plan their entire vacations around visiting this place, the ones who sip whisky as the sun sets over the campground.
“When we throw a party for 40,000 people, that’s what we’ve done for years and years,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell had told you a couple of days earlier. “This is something that’s totally different.”
Totally.
Obviously, NASCAR officials want nothing more than for spectators to be able to come to races, and they’re moving in that direction.
On Tuesday, they announced that 1,000 South Florida-based members of the military will be invited to Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. At Talladega on June 21, they’re admitting 5,000 fans to the front-stretch grandstands and towers. They’re also opening 44 motorhome camping spots outside the track.
Perhaps this might feel a bit hasty to some, but not to you. You know from experience now that NASCAR is taking none of this lightly.
You’d spend much of Tuesday printing, reading, signing, scanning and shipping waiver forms back to the organization to facilitate entry into Wednesday’s race. You’d also pored over a 44-page document outlining all the COVID-19 protocols, spanning from when and where everyone is expected to be screened to the mandate to bring your own food and water.
Now it’s a little more than 5 hours before the first Cup night race in Martinsville Speedway history, and there is only one other person in the massive press box with you. She’s all the way on the other side of it.
There will be six of you in here when the green flag drops. And despite this, you’re wearing a mask as you write this. NASCAR rightfully demands it.
NASCAR has demonstrated its commitment to handling the pandemic responsibly. Fans, you assume, can expect more of the same. They’re starting small – 5,000 fans at Talladega represents 2.9% of the superspeedway’s capacity of 175,000 – but they’re starting.
Although the last three months have been pretty gray, we’re inching toward something. NASCAR is pointing the way.
The next Martinsville Cup race is scheduled for Nov. 1. You think about that, you try to picture what it might look like, and you remember what our mountainous region is known for in autumn.
Color. So much color.
