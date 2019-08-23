Historically, NASCAR’s Cup champion does not scramble to get in the playoffs.
Since the postseason field was expanded from 12 drivers to 16 in 2014, no driver has won the title after opening the playoffs outside the top eight in points. Eventual champ Joey Logano was sixth in the standings last year when the playoffs began.
So the two-week jockeying that is about to commence for the final playoff spots probably won’t have an impact on who lifts the trophy at the end of the season. That doesn’t mean there won’t be drama at Darlington and Indianapolis, however.
Jimmie Johnson is fighting for autumn relevance. A man who began the season with such positivity, winning the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, now finds himself 18th in the standings and 26 points south of the playoff cut line.
Johnson looked fairly safe a month ago. After finishing third at Daytona on July 7, he was 13th in the standings. But back-to-back 30th-place finishes at Kentucky and New Hampshire launched a six-race slump in which he’s finished no better than 15th.
Johnson’s frustrations at Bristol last weekend were typical of his recent struggles. Qualifying 30th put him in a precarious spot early in the race, and it cost him dearly when Austin Dillon cut a tire directly in front of him on lap 80, causing damage to Johnson’s car.
Johnson finished 19th, dropping an additional 14 points behind the cut line than he’d started the night.
“I have to look at the truth inside of this team and how strong this team is, how good this team is,” Johnson told NASCAR.com. “I know the results are coming. It’s just a series of bad luck, and it all started with a bad qualifying effort. We have to clean things up for sure.”
The Cup Series’ week off comes at a good time for Johnson. He and his team will have to marshal everything they have to try to win at Darlington, where he has three career victories. Johnson also has four career wins at Indianapolis, where the regular season concludes Sept. 8.
Still, Johnson doesn’t look like the same guy who won those previous races. He hasn’t won at Indy or Darlington since 2012, finishing outside the top 10 in eight of his past nine combined starts at the two tracks.
No, winning at either of those places probably wouldn’t put him on track for an eighth championship. But it would secure some autumn relevance, and that’s good enough for now.