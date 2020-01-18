Shawn Lynch scored twice, including the game-winning goal 3:49 into overtime as the Macon Mayhem rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 3,668 at Berglund Center on Saturday evening.
After a scoreless first period, Lynch opened the scoring on 5-on-3 power play with two minutes remaining in the second period. The third period saw Roanoke tie the game with a power-play goal of its own from C.J. Stubbs, who rifled a slapper past Macon goalie Hayden Stewart. Five minutes later, Lincoln Griffin gave the Dawgs the 2-1 lead as he slipped in and beat Stewart five-hole. As time ticked down in the third, Macon pulled Stewart in favor of the extra attacker with two minutes remaining and hit pay dirt with 32 seconds left as Josh Cousineau stuffed a shot past Dawgs netminder Austyn Roudebush to force the overtime period.
Roanoke had three of the four shots in overtime, but Marcus Ortiz came into the Dawgs' zone and had a shot blocked. The puck landed on Lynch's stick and was buried in the net to win the game.
Roudebush made 32 saves in his first home start as a Rail Yard Dawg, while Stewart made 28 saves in the win.
Ice chips: Roanoke and Macon renew acquaintances Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Berglund Center.
