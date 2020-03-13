PGA Tour pro Lanto Griffin of Blacksburg was ultra-excited to get his first live look at Augusta National Golf Club during a December practice round at the famed course in Augusta, Georgia.
His official debut in the tournament is now on hold.
Augusta National on Friday postponed the Masters, which was scheduled to begin on April 9, along with the other two spring events the club sponsors — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
It’s another massive hit to the spring sports calendar from the coronavirus threat that already is responsible for the loss of March Madness and the delay of opening day baseball.
Griffin’s immediate response: “Don’t feel bad for me!”
Speaking via cellphone from his home in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Griffin said: “Once you really get the information and like the severity of the virus, you understand. None of the players or the caddies — the majority of us — were worried about the health effects if it happened to us. None of the players or the caddies were really affected during last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational [in Orlando, Fla.]
“But when you take into account where basically the world is … if this virus keeps spreading, especially in settings with a lot of people, you could overwhelm the health care sector.”
Griffin, who finished tied for 36th in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and had shot a first-round 71 on Thursday at the Players Championship before the PGA Tour decided to cancel the event, said that while the thought of no sporting events right now could be overwhelming, there should be better perspective on the matter as time goes on.
“It’s a big deal now, but if we don’t take it seriously and we don’t cancel these major sporting events and concerts where large groups of people are spreading it, then it could become a problem where our economy could go to complete crap,” he said.
“Once you really get the information and like the severity of it, you understand. I don’t really want to go play the Masters for the first time without fans.”
Griffin, who captured his first PGA Tour title last fall at the Houston Open, is enjoying all the spoils that come following an official victory.
He had earned a Tour Card for the 2017-18 season, but did not have enough success to retain his standing that first time around. The win in Houston led to a two-year exemption on the Tour and gives him a preferred status, where he can play in events such as the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, as well as the Masters.
He ranks eighth in the FedEx Cup standings and has more than $2.6 million in earnings this season.
“I’m in a really good situation in the standings and my job is secure. So I can afford some down time and taking some tournaments off,” noted Griffin, who banked $43,322 for his finish last week.
Griffin, who regained his card by finishing in the top 25 rankings in 2019 on the Korn Ferry Tour, did not have much time off before the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season began in mid-September at The Greenbrier. That began a run of eight tournaments in 11 weeks — seven of which Griffin made the cut.
“I’m looking at it as a positive because of the fact that I didn’t really get an offseason last year,” he said. “I won in Houston [in October] and I played until Thanksgiving, and then I had to fly to Maui on Dec. 28, so I had about a month off.”
His victory also meant Griffin received some unprecedented notoriety, and more requests for interviews.
“I did a ton of media — Golf Channel stuff — so I didn’t really feel like I had an offseason,” he said. “So I’m kind of excited about having a month and a half off and being able to kind of recharge and get ready for what’s hopefully a long summer.”
Still, Griffin admits that with so much still unknown about the Tour’s future, there is reason to be uneasy about what lies ahead. The Tour has said he hopes to resume play with the RBC Heritage Classic in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on April 16, but at this point most Tour members know that this target could be moving.
“The down side is that we don’t really know how long this is going to last,” he said. “We know we have five weeks off. We don’t know if we’re going to come back and play at Hilton Head.”
As for the Masters, Griffin said he hopes his invitation will still be honored at some point.
“I think a lot of guys playing the Masters for the first time are kind of praying they reschedule it,” he said.
But he’s willing to wait until the circumstances are ideal.
“I was asked a couple days ago about what I’m most excited about going to Augusta,” Griffin said. “I’m very excited about being on No. 15 green and then hearing someone made a hole-in-one on 16 and the crowd going crazy and it reverberates all over the property.
“So it would be unfortunate to play your first Masters with no crowd. It would still be incredible, but it would be a little anticlimactic after what we grew up watching. It wouldn’t have the same feel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.