Brett Johnson scored to tie the game with 2:54 left in the third period and Taylor McCloy posted the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Fayetteville Marksmen a 3-2 overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 4,224 at Berglund Center on Tuesday in the Dawgs' annual New Year's Eve game.
Roanoke took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Austin Daae picked up a loose puck in the left circle and ripped a slap shot past Fayetteville goalie Blake Wojatala.
In the second period, Josh Victor tied the game for the Marksmen when he wristed a shot from the blue line that maneuvered through a host of players before beating Roanoke netminder Henry Dill.
Lincoln Griffin restored the Dawgs' lead later in the after he cruised into the goal crease and banged home a rebound from a Brandon Wahlin shot. Johnson tied the game late in the third when he slotted home a rebound from a McCloy shot.
Roanoke nearly won the game in overtime when Colton Wolter rang a shot off the goal post, but McCloy gave the visitors the win when he wristed home a shot past a screened Dill.
Dill, in his first appearance for the Dawgs, stopped 32 shots, as did Wojtala for the Marksmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.