Brett Johnson scored to tie the game with 2:54 left in the third period and Taylor McCloy posted the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Fayetteville Marksmen a 3-2 overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 4,224 at Berglund Center on Tuesday in the Dawgs' annual New Year's Eve game.

Roanoke took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Austin Daae picked up a loose puck in the left circle and ripped a slap shot past Fayetteville goalie Blake Wojatala.

In the second period, Josh Victor tied the game for the Marksmen when he wristed a shot from the blue line that maneuvered through a host of players before beating Roanoke netminder Henry Dill.

Lincoln Griffin restored the Dawgs' lead later in the after he cruised into the goal crease and banged home a rebound from a Brandon Wahlin shot. Johnson tied the game late in the third when he slotted home a rebound from a McCloy shot.

Roanoke nearly won the game in overtime when Colton Wolter rang a shot off the goal post, but McCloy gave the visitors the win when he wristed home a shot past a screened Dill.

Dill, in his first appearance for the Dawgs, stopped 32 shots, as did Wojtala for the Marksmen.

