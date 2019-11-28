FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Luke Stork recorded a pair of goals and an assist and Taylor McCloy added a goal and an assist as the Fayetteville Marksmen continued their hot start to the 2019-20 season with a 6-1 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Crown Coliseum on Thursday night.
Brian Bowen got the Marksmen off the mark midway through the first period with a power play goal before Stork scored the first of his two on the night to send Fayetteville to the first intermission up 2-0.
Roanoke got a goal back early in the second off the stick of Colton Wolter, who scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season, to make it 2-1 before the Marksmen re-established to two-goal cushion when Stork netted his second of the night on the power play.
The third period was all Fayetteville as McCloy recorded the team’s third goal on the man-advantage, followed by even-strength markers from Alec Marsh and Bea McCue. Marksmen goalie Blake Wojtala stopped 30 of the 31 shots to come his way to earn the victory, while Jacob Theut made 28 saves in the loss. The defeat makes the Rail Yard Dawgs 0-3 in Thanksgiving night games in franchise history.
