FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Taylor McCloy and Dylan Vander Esch each scored twice and added an assist in Fayetteville’s 6-2 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 2,469 at Crown Coliseum on Friday evening.
McCloy and Shane Bednard staked the Marksmen to a 2-0 lead in the first period. They helped double that lead in the second after Vander Esch netted his first goal unassisted and McCloy found his second just before the halfway mark.
Roanoke attempted a comeback in the third period when Mac Jansen, who was making his season debut after starting the season on injured reserve, tallied a power-play marker at the 4:01 mark. Colton Wolter followed three minutes later with a goal on a breakaway to make it 4-2. However, the Marksmen re-asserted control of the game as Vander Esch netted his second of the game just 2:23 after Wolter’s goal. Tim Kielich put the icing on the cake five minutes later.
Fayetteville goalie Danny Tirone stopped 25 shots for the win, while both Roanoke starter Michael Stilladis and Stephen Klein each played roughly half the game and made 15 saves apiece in the loss.
NEXT UP: The Dawgs and Marksmen tee it up again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crown Coliseum.
