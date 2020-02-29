FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shane Bednard’s goal at 11:46 of the third period proved to be the difference as the Fayetteville Marksmen narrowly defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2-1 at Crown Coliseum on Saturday, avenging a 2-1 shootout loss 24 hours earlier.
C.J. Stubbs gave Roanoke an early 1-0 lead with a power-play goal, taking a pass from Austin Daae and firing a wrist shot that deflected off goalie Blake Wojtala’s shoulder and bounced over the goal line.
Fayetteville, however, tied the game when Brian Bowen intercepted a dump-in and cranked a slapper into an empty net with 1:48 left in the first to send the teams to the first intermission tied.
The teams could not find their way on the score sheet through the second and the first half of the third period, until Bednard deflected a blue-line shot from Nick LeSage that beat Roanoke netminder Austyn Roudebush with the eventual game-winning goal.
The Marksmen looked to have scored an empty-net goal with under 20 seconds left, but the play was whistled offside and not heard by the players. Several skirmishes broke out after the disallowed goal and after the final buzzer, resulting in game misconducts to Roanoke’s Jake Schultz and Travis Armstrong and a 10-minute misconduct penalty to Brantley Sherwood and Fayetteville’s Max Cook and Travis Jeke.
Wojtala stopped 36 of the 37 shots to come his way, while Roudebush was credited with 28 saves in the loss.
