MACON, Ga. — Danny Cesarz scored the only goal in a seven-round shootout to lift the Macon Mayhem to a 4-3 shootout win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 1,590 at Macon Centreplex on Friday evening.
Macon got out to a quick start with an unassisted goal from Alex D’Oliveira just 99 seconds into the game, but Roanoke answered with an unassisted goal of its own from Colton Wolter. Stephen Pierog gave the Mayhem a 2-1 lead at the first intermission with a power-play goal just under six minutes into the frame.
The Dawgs netted the only goal of the second when Wolter struck again off a feed from Nikolas Kalpouzos. Travis Armstrong gave Roanoke a 3-2 lead midway through the third but Marcus Ortiz struck again on the power play for Macon with 4:36 left to send the game to overtime. After five scoreless minutes, the game went to a shootout, where neither team scored in six rounds before Cesarz beat Dawgs goalie Ian Sylves five-hole and Macon netminder Kevin Entmaa stopped Jeff Jones to win the game.
Sylves made 24 saves in the loss, while Entmaa was credited with 26 saves.
