Editor's note: In February 2011, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who died on Monday at the age of 90, visited Roanoke to promote his restaurant, Shula's 347 Grill, which was located at the Roanoke Sheraton, and talk about his more than three decades as an NFL head football coach. The restaurant closed in late 2018. Below is Mark Berman's story on Shula, which was published in the Feb. 17, 2011 edition of The Roanoke Times:
Don Shula coached the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the 1970s, but he only wears his ring from one of those seasons.
The perfect season.
The Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII in January 1973, capping a 17-0 season.
"That's the ring right there," Shula, 81, said Wednesday as he displayed his left hand during an interview at a Roanoke steakhouse that bears his name. "We scored the most points [in the NFL that season] and allowed the fewest points, so we had the best offense and the best defense to go along with the best record."
Those Dolphins remain the only unbeaten team to win the Super Bowl.
"Nobody's done it before. Nobody's done it since," said Shula, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "That just tells you how tough it is to do.
"[The media] paint us as a bunch of angry old guys that sit around and can't wait for that last undefeated team to get beat [each year]. ... But if somebody does it, I'm going to call that coach [and congratulate him]."
Shula lives on a golf course in Miami Beach, Fla., but he made a trip north to promote Shula's 347 Grill, which opened in December at the Sheraton near the Roanoke Regional Airport.
Shula's son Dave, once the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, joined him on the visit. Dave Shula is president of Shula's Steak Houses, a company that sells franchises for several restaurant chains bearing the Shula name. The Shulas don't own any of the restaurants themselves.
The number in Shula's 347 Grill stands for Don Shula's career wins (including the postseason), the most in NFL history.
"The biggest lesson I learned is never to assume that a player knew something because he had done it before," said Shula, who retired from coaching after the 1995 season. "If I just assumed that they were going to continue to do that and didn't cover something the way I should've covered it, then I was going to get burned.
"So you always made sure there was repetition there and they were fully apprised of what they were going to be asked to do."
After finishing his NFL playing career, Shula broke into coaching as an assistant to Richard Voris at the University of Virginia.
"It seemed like the natural thing to gravitate to because as a player, I not only wanted to know what I was supposed to do but I wanted to know what everybody was being asked to do around me and why," he said. "I'd drive my coaches nuts with the 'Why?' question.
"When I became a coach, I wanted my players to ask the 'Why?' question."
The 1958 season was his lone year at UVa.
"I took the job and found out how tough it was recruiting down there," he said. "A lot of the good players we recruited couldn't meet the academic standards, so they weren't able to stay in school."
Five years later, Shula was an NFL head coach. He steered the Baltimore Colts for seven seasons and the Dolphins for 26 seasons.
He was 2-4 as a Super Bowl coach.
"I learned the hard way that two teams get to the Super Bowl, and the week or two weeks before the game, they're both talked about equally. ... When the game's over, they only go to one locker room," Shula said. "I found out the hard way that once you get there, that's not enough. You want to get there and win."
He was the losing coach in one of the most memorable Super Bowls -- Super Bowl III, in which Joe Namath backed up his guarantee that the New York Jets would beat the Colts.
"I don't remember that one," he said with a laugh. "Joe who?
"That was unbelievable. We were 17-point favorites and our owner, Carroll Rosenbloom, was from New York. He had a bunch of his buddies that had a little wager on the game. So when the game was over and the Jets won, my relationship with him was never quite the same."
Shula has coached a number of standout quarterbacks. He remembers Johnny Unitas for his toughness.
"He just believed that he could make every throw," Shula said. "He'd hang in the pocket and wait till the last possible instant to release the ball. ... And then he'd release it and he'd take the hit and he'd get up bloody and battered.
"And then I get [Bob] Griese, who was just completely the opposite. He was a field general, just handed the ball off and [threw] play-action passes."
He also coached Dan Marino, whom Shula considers the best pure passer in football history.
"He was just uncanny, the way that he could throw the ball," Shula said. "We never felt we were out of a game with Marino."
