Matt Fuller’s second goal of the night with 5:28 remaining proved to be the game-winner as the Birmingham Bulls edged the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in front of 3,428 at Berglund Center on Saturday evening.
Jacob Barber got the Bulls on the scoreboard first midway through the first period as he converted a feed from Josh Harris past Dawgs’ netminder Ian Sylves.
After a scoreless second period, Fuller potted the first of his two goals just 98 seconds into the third period to put Birmingham up 2-0. Roanoke responded on the power play when Mac Jansen beat Bulls’ goalie Artt Brey at the 5:19 mark to decrease the deficit to 2-1. The crowd was brought to its feet again with less than 8 minutes remaining, when Kyle Gonzalez scored from a CJ Stubbs assist for his first professional goal with the Dawgs, tying the game at 2-2.
Fuller, however, gave the Bulls the last laugh as he scored the eventual game-winning goal, his second of the night, just 2 minutes later. Roanoke mounted some pressure with Sylves pulled for the extra attacker in the final 2 minutes, but could not dent Brey with the equalizer.
Sylves made 26 saves in his third consecutive appearance for Roanoke, while Brey made 24 stops in the win for Birmingham.
Note: After playing games on three consecutive nights, two of which were on the road, the Dawgs get a week off before their next game — a home tilt against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
