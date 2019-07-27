KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Mets came from behind twice and topped the Pulaski Yankees 3-2 in the second game of the Big Apple-achian Rivalry.
The Yankees had scoring opportunities early when in the first inning they loaded the bases with one out. Saul Torres struck out, and Jake Pries popped out to leave the runners stranded.
In the fourth, Borinquen Mendez led off with a single and Jake Farrell walked, but after three straight outs, Pulaski again came away empty handed.
As a team, the Yankees were 2-12 with runners in scoring position.
The Yanks finally got on the board in the sixth. Mendez doubled to left and advanced to third on a throwing error by left fielder Jhoander Saez and scored on a Jake Farrell ground out.
The Mets tied the score in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Andres Regnault, scoring Kennie Taylor who had gotten the first Kingsport hit of the game.
Pulaski regained the lead in the seventh on an Anthony Volpe double followed by a Chad Bell run-scoring single.
A Scott Ota single scoring Christopher Pujols tied the score at 2-2 in the seventh.
In the eighth, off of reliever Kenlly Montas, Taylor singled and Brett Baty walked to lead off the inning. After a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, Taylor scored on a sacrifice fly by Regnault.
Josh Hejka sat the Yanks down in order in the ninth to preserve the win and gain the save.
This was the first game in 20 straight that Pulaski has lost when scoring first.
The two teams meet Sunday in the series finale with the first pitch slated for 4 p.m.