PULASKI — Four Kingsport Mets pitchers handcuffed the Pulaski Yankees batters Friday night at Calfee Park, allowing two hits in a 6-1 win to even the series at one game each .
A Jake Pries single in the second inning and a Jose Martinez single in the ninth represented the extent of the Yankees offense.
Starter Christofer Dominguez gained the win throwing six scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out five and walking two.
The Mets scratched across a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Andres Regnault.
Regnault drove in his second run with an RBI single in the third scoring Brett Baty, and the Mets led 2-0.
In the fourth, Cole Kleszcz led off with a triple and scored on shortstop Luis Santos’ throwing error on a ground ball.
The Yankees finally got on the board in the eighth when Santos reached base on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Martinez got the second Pulaski hit of the game, putting runners on the corners. On a called strike, catcher Francisco Alvarez overthrew his throw back to the pitcher, allowing Santos to score the first run for the Yankees since the second inning of Thursday’s game.
Kingsport added a run in the ninth on Baty’s third hit of the game — a solo homer to center.
The Big-Apple-Achian Rivalry series finale will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m.